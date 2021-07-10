2021 MAC Football Positional Previews: Western Michigan skill positions

The 2021 Broncos “skill position” group will take a huge hit with the loss of second-round NFL draft pick WR D’Wayne Eskridge (Seattle Seahawks, 56th overall selection). Eskridge was a complete player in his time at WMU, impacting the game all over the field. His 768 yards receiving were more than the next two Broncos combined, and he was fourth in the FBS in yards per catch with over 23 yards gained per reception.