Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

2021 MAC Football Positional Previews: Western Michigan skill positions

By Keith Gregorski
hustlebelt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Broncos “skill position” group will take a huge hit with the loss of second-round NFL draft pick WR D’Wayne Eskridge (Seattle Seahawks, 56th overall selection). Eskridge was a complete player in his time at WMU, impacting the game all over the field. His 768 yards receiving were more than the next two Broncos combined, and he was fourth in the FBS in yards per catch with over 23 yards gained per reception.

www.hustlebelt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Western Michigan#Seahawks#Skill Position#American Football#Fbs#Wr Jaylen Hall#Wide Receiver Wmu#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy