Obama releases 2021 summer reading list, continuing tradition

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
Former President Obama is keeping alive a tradition from his time in the White House, releasing an annual summer reading list.

"Whether you’re camped out on the beach or curled up on the couch on a rainy day, there's nothing quite like sitting down with a great book in the summer," Obama wrote in a Friday Instagram post.

He added, "While we were still in the White House, I began sharing my summer favorites—and over the years, it’s become a little tradition that I look forward to sharing with you all. So without further ado, here are some books I've read recently. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did."

Among the titles Obama picked are "To Klara and the Sun," the eighth novel from Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro, and Patrick Radden Keefe’s "Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty," an examination of the Sackler family and its role in the opioid epidemic.

Commenters on the Instagram post also requested that Obama release his summer playlist, a tradition he started in 2019.

The Hill

The Hill

