Alice Cooper, Geezer Butler join lineup of virtual Ronnie James Dio birthday celebration taking place Saturday

Celebrate the life of the late heavy metal icon Ronnie James Dio with a star-studded birthday celebration streaming virtually this weekend to raise funds for the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund founded in memory of the famed vocalist. Featuring archival footage from Dio's life, the stream also will include a mix of conversations with and performances by Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Tenacious D's Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Lzzy Hale, Sebastian Bach, Lena Hall, Tony Iommi, Lita Ford, Glen Sobel and many more. Viewers also can get their hands on some one-of-a-kind merchandise through sales and an auction, with proceeds going to the fund, dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education.