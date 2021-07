Pamela J. Staublin (nee Banks) age 62, of Morris, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her late residence. She was born in Columbus, IN, residing in Morris for the past 30 years. Pamela graduated from Columbus East High School with the class of 1977. She retired from Grundy Bank in March of 2021 and formerly employed by First Midwest Bank. Pamela loved to travel especially to Europe and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.