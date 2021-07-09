Cancel
Edinburgh, IN

James Franklin Gray

By Staff Reports
Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “Shorty” Franklin Gray, 77, of Edinburgh, IN passed away at 1:27 PM Monday, June 28th 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born August 23rd, 1943 in Sullivan, IN to Pauline (Blakeman) Gray and George William Gray. He married his highschool sweetheart Margie Rose (Case) Gray on July 29th, 1961. They moved to Columbus, Indiana where he began his work at Cummins Engine Co for over two decades and retired from Amtrak as a machinist.

