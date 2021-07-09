Police: Woman Dies After Car Crosses Median, Hits Truck

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 22-year-old Wilmington woman died Friday when her car crossed the median and struck a pickup truck, Delaware State Police said. The woman lost control of a Ford Fusion for unknown reasons while driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Kirkwood Highway, police said. The car crossed the median and into eastbound traffic until its passenger side hit the front of a Ford F-150. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.