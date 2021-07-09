What Happened To The Cast Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer?

The American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, is now on FX on Hulu. The series debuted with two episodes, "Rubber(wo)Man Part One" and Rubber(wo)Man Part Two). New episodes will follow weekly on Thursdays for a total of seven episodes with the much-anticipated series following an episodic anthology format rather than the story-per-season format utilized on American Horror Story, meaning that each episode of American Horror Stories will feature a different scenario and set of characters - though clearly the new Rubber Woman is a figure that will loom large.