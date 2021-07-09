What Happened To The Cast Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer?
Pop culture was never the same after Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) started turning the undead into piles of dust in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Along with delivering messages of female empowerment, the series' singular blend of horror, teen drama, action, and humor changed what was possible in popular media. It helped make serial storytelling more popular on primetime TV, upped audience expectations for clever, snarky dialogue, helped herald in the age of geek chic, and made us all realize that a word like "apocalypse" could — somehow — have a plural form.www.looper.com
Comments / 0