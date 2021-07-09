New Franklin mural gives students a sense of belonging
CHAMPAIGN — The school year had nearly reached its end this spring when Franklin STEAM Academy art teacher Mandy Danowitz first entered the school’s cafeteria. Because of school being remote during COVID-19, Danowitz still didn’t know the complete layout of the building during her first year. When she found the lunchroom, where the copier had been housed for the past year, she immediately noticed the plain, off-white walls.www.news-gazette.com
Comments / 0