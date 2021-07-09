Cancel
Houston, TX

Senon Medina, Jr.

Ladysmith News
 7 days ago

Senon Medina, Jr., 74, of Jump River, and Houston, Texas, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 25, 2020. Senon was born on June 3, 1946, in Houston, Texas, to the late Senon and Sarah (Guerra) Medina, and was raised in Houston. Senon possessed an extraordinary talent for music, and during his high school years, he and several musically talented friends formed a jazz/rock & roll/blues/Spanish music band (The Sultans), for which he played alto and tenor saxophones and performed vocal back-up. The band remained fully booked throughout their high school years, as they performed in some of the most popular clubs in Houston during that era, performing as the opening act for several of the greats, including Little Richard, Gene Chandler, the Jaguars, the Crystals, Big Sambo, James Brown, and BB King. There were times, as well, when Senon joined the headliner bands as their saxophone player. After graduating from Jefferson Davis Senior High magnet school in 1965, Senon married his high-school sweetheart, Dee (divorced in 1982), and they had two sons together, Michael and Adam. Senon served in the army during the Vietnam War, from 1966 to 1968 as a 101st Airborne Division Ranger- Reconnaissance.

