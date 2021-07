Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ring up top Dallas planner, baker, DJ for glamorous wedding. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, and from all the details divulged on social media, this American royal wedding was B-A-N-A-N-A-S. The couple relied on some of Dallas' top wedding vendors to pull off the opulent affair, from a renowned event planner to a TV-famous cake artist and a favorite party DJ.