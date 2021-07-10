Cancel
Japan Bans Olympic Spectators Due to Spike in COVID Cases

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 6 days ago

There is a disaster connection as to why Japan wants to continue with the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. See this podcast: “What the Japanese Think of the Olympics.” Early in the recording they talk about the need to show the world that they have recovered from the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.

