Wenatchee, WA

Lightning fires reported in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENATCHEE, Wash. — Lightning strikes in north-central Washington touched off several fires that have the potential to spread and to send smoke to other parts of the state. The U.S. Forest Service – Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest reports “smokejumpers and local ranger district fire crews have responded to eight fire reports today, and aerial reconnaissance is ongoing to check on additional reports of smoke following a lightning storm that came through the northern portion of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Thursday evening.”

