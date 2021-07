LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Mark D. Kemple and Timothy Long of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been named Top Labor & Employment Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal. This is the fourth consecutive and sixth year overall on the list for Kemple. Long has appeared four times overall, this being the second consecutive year. The publication’s annual list recognizes leading California attorneys who have made significant contributions in labor and employment law.