Gregory Peter Waag, 56, father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, of Bristol, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. Greg was born in New Britain, and raised in Bristol. He was predeceased by his wife Susan (Tuscano) Waag. Greg was a father to his two daughters, Ashley Soistman and Brittany Konopka. He was a proud new grandfather to two week old Charlotte Konopka. He was a blessing to his parents Frederck and Julianne (Popielarczyk) Waag, brother to Jeffrey Waag and Atenea (Sirois) Waag, and had several nieces and nephews. He also left behind his beloved dog Stormi who was always by his side. Although not by blood his Connecticut Valley Rider motorcycle friends were like brothers to him. He was always known as Waagman. Many memories were shared with him and his girls. They enjoyed motorcycle rides, bowling, trips to Niagara Falls and grilling at the Farmington River. He enjoyed all things that had to do with cars, motorcycles, and collecting antiques. He was a dare devil and loved to have fun. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends and throughout his hardships he would still do anything for them.