Danville 18-year-old with convictions charged after gun found in car
URBANA — A Danville 18-year-old who allegedly possessed a gun he was not supposed to have has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The gun was spotted in Kristopher Mockbee’s vehicle after he got into a single-vehicle accident about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of North Highcross Road in Somer Township, north of Urbana. A witness reported seeing Mockbee putting items in a bag.www.news-gazette.com
