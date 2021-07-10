Cancel
Bristol, CT

Pauline Holden-Hirth

Bristol Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Pauline Holden-Hirth, of Bristol, who died on March 4, 2021 have been scheduled. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday, July 16, 2021, between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. For the full obituary, please visit Pauline’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com .

