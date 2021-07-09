Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL monitoring, reviewing Frank Clark case

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the criminal justice system, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark faces charges that could put him in prison for up to three years. Clark also needs to be concerned about the NFL’s justice system. “We have been monitoring all developments in the matter which is under review of the personal...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLFanSided

3 moves Chiefs can make to best replace Frank Clark if necessary

There could be trouble ahead for the reigning AFC champions in terms of their defensive unit. But the Kansas City Chiefs have some options. It has been a rough few months for Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark. The six-year pro has some legal issues after an arrest in March. Now the speculation begins on his future. Will he be suspended by the league? Will the organization part ways with him? It’s anyone’s guess at the moment and there are plenty of opinions.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021

It's hard to believe it's been three years since the then-Oakland Raiders shook up the NFL with a late-summer trade that sent 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Mack-powered Bears went on to win the NFC North that season, while the reloading Raiders...
NFLPosted by
TheWrap

Greg Clark, Former NFL Player, Dies at 49

Greg Clark, who played for four seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, has died, his family said on Friday. He was 49. There was no official cause of death given for the retired athlete, however, his family said in a statement that he recently “suffered from CTE symptoms.”
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Frank Clark Charged With Felony

On Friday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was formally charged with felony possession of an assault weapon. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, this felony charge stems from his March arrest, not the June arrest. That March arrest on a gun charge occurred during...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How KC Chiefs could adjust to potential Frank Clark punishment

The Kansas City Chiefs have gone to back to back Super Bowls, but there is still room for improvement. Specifically at edge rusher, the Chiefs have an obvious need for more production than they got last year, and that was before Frank Clark got into some legal trouble which could cast a shadow over his availability early. While no one knows what will happen just yet, it’s possible that Clark could receive a suspension of some kind.
NFLNFL

NFC West training camp preview: Rams turn to Matthew Stafford; Nick Bosa ready to lift 49ers?

2020 record: 8-8 Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Most important position battle: Wide receiver. The pecking order is pretty wide open after DeAndre Hopkins, who was his usual Pro Bowl self (115 catches, 1,407 yards) in his first season in Arizona. Two of the team's top six pass catchers from last year have moved on, and Larry Fitzgerald, who was second in receptions, still might. Adding veteran A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore to a cast that already includes Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson gives the Cardinals competitive depth. It's probably a make-or-break year for Kirk and Isabella, both of whom were drafted in the second round (Kirk in 2018, Isabella in 2019) and have had two seasons to get on the same page with Kyler Murray. Without an elite pass catcher at tight end or running back, the Cards need to get more out of their wideouts in 2021. There's reason to believe they will. It's just not clear how the pie will be cut.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Frank Ragnow Ranked Best Center in NFL

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is receiving much-needed recognition for his play out on the field. The 25-year-old offensive lineman, who is under contract through the 2026 season, is one of the cornerstone pieces of the offensive line. With an increased emphasis being placed on the running game, Ragnow &...
NFLYardbarker

Regarding Frank Clark's legal issues, Chiefs have a decision to make

Two arrests on gun charges in a three-month span this offseason. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark continues to find himself in trouble with the law off the field despite his brilliant performance on the gridiron. But for anyone who has followed Clark since his days as a member...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Police dog subdued Richard Sherman

Even more details are emerging regarding the Wednesday arrest of free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman. Via TMZ.com, Sherman’s alleged fighting with police became so bad that a K9 was used to subdue him. Also, Sherman “allegedly crashed his vehicle into a cement freeway barrier,” before advancing on foot to the home...
NFLKAKE TV

Reports: Chiefs DE Frank Clark charged in gun case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been formally charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, TMZ Sports reports. The LA County District Attorney's Office tells ABC affiliate KMBC the charges stem from an arrest in March by the California Patrol, not the gun incident reported in June.
NFLchatsports.com

Could Justin Houston still be an option for the KC Chiefs?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 03: Mike Glennon #2 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass while Justin Houston #50 of the Indianapolis Colts attempts to block it during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) The K.C. Chiefs...
NFL247Sports

Frank Clark arrest: Chiefs pass rusher facing felony charges after uzi found

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark is facing three years in prison after a recent arrest on felony weapons charges and details have surfaced on what happened. Sources close to Clark have told TMZ Sports that local authorities found an assault weapon — an uzi — inside his Lamborghini SUV during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles.
NFLFanSided

KC Chiefs roster: Darwin Thompson faces make-or-break season

Darwin Thompson still has two years left on his rookie contract for the K.C. Chiefs. That’s typically decent job security knowing that you’re a cost-controlled asset for any team, as long as you are competitive enough to make the final roster. That sort of combination of a team’s investment and a low financial hit will often help players stick through the duration of that deal.
NFLwhodatdish.com

NOLA Saints: Richard Sherman is no longer an option in free agency

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a veteran cornerback and while Richard Sherman had been linked to them frequently throughout free agency, it’s time to cross the former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback off the list of potential options. Sherman, who is still waiting to sign with a team...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Ranks the 10 Best Players in the NFL

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the 'Top 10 Players in the NFL' right now. “We think he’s a 'sack' guy, but he’s actually forced 23 fumbles since he entered the league, that’s number one. AND you get the sacks, AND he’s been a Pro Bowler ever year in the NFL. I didn’t think he was at his best last year, but tenth best player in the league, Khalil Mack.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy