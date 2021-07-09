Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison Township, PA

The Old Tavern restoration project moves forward in Madison Township, honoring history

By Marah Morrison
News-Herald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe restoration of The Old Tavern in Madison Township has been a decade of "blood, sweat and tears," said Erin Cicero, but it's been worth every minute of it. Located at 7935 South Ridge Road, The Old Tavern has served the Madison Township community for more than 200 years as a place of comfort, food and gathering. The most important part of the restoration project, going forward, is ensuring that the history of the tavern is honored, Cicero said.

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Madison, PA
City
Madison Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Tourism#Project Management#The Restoration#Nonprofit Organization#Food Drink#The Old Tavern#Jci Contractors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
MLBPosted by
CNN

6 New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, team says

(CNN) — Six players on the New York Yankees have tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday, in the second instance this year of breakthrough cases occurring among some members of the baseball team. "We have three positives, and we have three pending that we've had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy