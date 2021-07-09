The Old Tavern restoration project moves forward in Madison Township, honoring history

The restoration of The Old Tavern in Madison Township has been a decade of "blood, sweat and tears," said Erin Cicero, but it's been worth every minute of it. Located at 7935 South Ridge Road, The Old Tavern has served the Madison Township community for more than 200 years as a place of comfort, food and gathering. The most important part of the restoration project, going forward, is ensuring that the history of the tavern is honored, Cicero said.