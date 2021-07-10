Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates Swim Issue with Devon Windsor at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

Miami Beach, FL – July 8, 2021 – Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its annual July/August swim issue honoring cover star Devon Windsor with a blowout fête and runway show at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. Guests enjoyed cocktails from Tito’s Vodka, sips of Stella Artois, energy drinks from Celsius and waters from Barcode, as well as delicious bites courtesy of Oshēn Salmon. Blonde bombshell model and expecting mother-to-be Devon Windsor arrived glowing and red-carpet ready with friends and family and enjoyed the runway show featuring looks from Beach Bunny Swimwear, Notorious Swimwear and S-Mode. Other partners of the event included EWM Berkshire Hathaway and Select Models.