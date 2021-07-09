Performance Rules, but Perception is Everything: How to Know What Investors Truly Think About Your Company

Buying groups are a curious thing: They’re the reality in B2B, but most B2B organizations still don’t act accordingly. In our recent revenue operations survey, 94% of respondents told us that they sell to groups of three or more individuals. Thirty-eight percent sell to groups of 10 or more. A different Forrester survey — this one aimed at buyers, not sellers — showed slightly different, but largely consistent findings. Buyers report that when they were involved in the purchase of a solution that cost more than $5,000, it was a group of three or more making that decision 84% of the time. We’ll cover the possible reasons for the different perspectives in another blog post, but it suffices to say that buyers tend to count people they think were influential, not everyone who was involved. Not surprisingly, sellers tend to have a more complete perspective on who is involved.