Menifee, CA

Menifee Police investigating cause of minor's death

By Doug Spoon
menifee247.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMenifee Police Department Crime Scene Investigators are investigating the death of a minor at a location in Menifee on Thursday, authorities said. The minor, whose name and age have not been released, was located by officers responding to a call reporting the discovery of an unresponsive minor about 10:54 a.m. in the 30500 block of Pine Creek Drive. Medical first responders pronounced the minor deceased at the location, according to a Menifee PD news release.

