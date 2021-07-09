Cancel
Tullahoma, TN

Gone fishing: Former ‘Cat now a Marlin

By SPORTS WRITER Erin Douglas
Tullahoma News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal baseball prodigy, David Hess, is now a Miami Marlin, helping to defeat the defending World Champions in his first appearance to the mound in the 2021 season. The former Oriole was traded to the Marlins Saturday and took no time contributing to his new squad as he took the hill in relief in the top of the 8th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers with the bases loaded. During his debut appearance for Miami, the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger was able to tie the game with a sacrifice fly. However, after that, Hess was able to retire the side, first enticing Chris Taylor to fly out to right field before sitting down A.J. Pollock with a strike out. Hess held Los Angeles hitless in his inning on the mound and gave way to the reliever in the ninth.

