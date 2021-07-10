Aaron Rodgers continues to avoid questions about Packers future

The opt out deadline came and went on Friday. It would’ve made sense for Aaron Rodgers to verbalize why he chose not to opt out this season. The mere thought was a reach at best. I mean, why would the 37-year-old MVP quarterback decide to just surrender a year of his limited playing window? The career of an NFL player is something that cannot be predicted. A sticky cut on FieldTurf or get rolled up on by an unsuspecting offensive lineman and a career could be curtains.