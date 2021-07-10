Cancel
Aaron Rodgers continues to avoid questions about Packers future

By Sravan Gannavarapu
Cover picture for the articleWhile playing in The Match against Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers continued to gloss over questions regarding his future with Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers got the best of Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match 4 but has yet to decide what his future in football looks like. En route to a victory, Rodgers was asked several times about his future with the Green Bay Packers, and he merely brushed them off with simple, nonchalant responses.

