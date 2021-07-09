Former Wilkes-Barre musician Strand of Oaks debuts new single ‘Galacticana’ from upcoming 8th album

A little over two years ago, Tim Showalter released his latest (and one of his best) Strand Of Oaks albums, Eraserland. Showalter’s popped up here and there since: an ambient EP in the summer of 2020, on our very own Save Stereogum comp around that same time, the collaborative drone project Lords Of The Drift in November, and most recently on a Phish tribute album. Now, he’s about to return with the eighth Strand Of Oaks album.