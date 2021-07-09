Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

Former Wilkes-Barre musician Strand of Oaks debuts new single ‘Galacticana’ from upcoming 8th album

By NEPA Scene Staff
nepascene.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, folk rock band Strand of Oaks premiered “Galacticana,” the starry lead single from the deeply personal upcoming album “In Heaven.”. Set for release on Friday, Oct. 1, “In Heaven” is a hopeful reflection on love, loss, and enlightenment. In his eighth studio album as Strand of Oaks and first since moving to Austin, Texas, Timothy Showalter takes his own grief and newly found sobriety and manifests songs that achieve a universality rooted not only in loss, but also joy, celebration, and newfound strength.

nepascene.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
State
New Jersey State
City
Denver, PA
City
Indiana, PA
City
Boston, PA
City
Austin, PA
City
Oaks, PA
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Portland, PA
State
Texas State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Alanis Morissette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Npr Music#Strand Of Oaks#Iron Wine#Npr Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
Related
New York City, NYundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Caveman Debuts New Single “River”

New York indie band Caveman is back next month with their long-awaited fourth record, Smash. Named after and inspired by frontman Matthew Iwanusa’s late cousin, the band’s latest record is their first since 2016’s Otero War, though we did hear from the band in 2020 with their EP, New Sides. The record is also the band’s first LP released via Fortune Tellers, the new label from The Walkmen’s Peter Matthew Bauer.
Rock MusicNYS Music

Doom Flamingo Releases New EP, Announces Summer Tour

Synthwave band Doom Flamingo has released their newest EP album, Flamingo, on June 30. The band has also announced a slew of tour dates for this summer, including a stop at the Capitol Theater. Based in South Carolina, Doom Flamingo is a self-described “synthwave beast with a Jekyll and Hyde...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Honey Creek Debuts New Single “NPR”

Last year Wisconsin indie emo outfit Honey Creek made their full-length debut, releasing their first record, A Whole Year In Transit. Now the band is back with their first release of 2021, their new single “NPR,” out now via Midwest indie label, Thumbs Up Records. “NPR” sees the band once...
MusicKTLO

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett debuts “Wingbeats,” lead single from upcoming studio album

Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released the first single from his forthcoming studio album, Surrender of Silence, which is due out on September 10. The track, “Wingbeats,” combines African rhythms and musical elements with melodic pop and prog-rock influences. The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a companion music video has premiered on YouTube.
Musicnextmosh.com

King Woman share “Psychic Wound” music video   

King Woman have uploaded a music video (directed by Muted Widows) for their track “Psychic Wound,” which you can check out below. The song appears on the band’s sophomore album, ‘Celestial Blues,’ which releases on July 30th through Relapse Records (pre-order). “‘Psychic Wound’ is about paying the price for eating...
Musickrcu.org

Strand Of Oaks, 'Galacticana'

The sentiment and weight of Strand of Oaks' new song, "Galacticana," strikes at the right moment, as live concerts are making a comeback, and bands and fans are coming together for the first time in 16 months. "I believe that ecstasy happens when we all get together," sings Strand of...
MusicJamBase

Strand Of Oaks Announces New Album ‘In Heaven’ & Shares Single

Strand of Oaks (Timothy Showalter) will release a new studio album, In Heaven, on October 1. The album features the lead track and single, “Galacticana.”. Showalter recorded In Heaven in October 2020 at Invisible Creature in Los Angeles with producer Kevin Ratterman, who also produced 2019’s Eraserland. The sessions followed Showalter’s relocating from Philadelphia to Austin, Texas and the unexpected deaths of Showalter’s wife Sue’s mother in a car accident and the couples’ beloved cat Stan.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Daryl Mosley Releases Debut Single “Transistor Radio” From ‘SMALL TOWN DREAMER’ Album Coming This Fall

New Single Co-Written by Mosley & Long-Time Collaborator Rick Lang. Nashville, Tenn. – Over the years, hitmaker Daryl Mosley has evolved into one of the most critically-acclaimed artists in Bluegrass and American Roots genres. In addition to receiving two Songwriter of the Year awards, performing on the Grand Ole Opry numerous times, and penning six different #1 hits, Daryl debuted as a solo artist with his 2020 album, THE SECRET OF LIFE (Pinecastle Records). The Waverly, Tennessee native is excited to reveal his latest single, “Transistor Radio,” which is out today. Fans can download and stream it HERE.
MusicStereogum

Strand Of Oaks – “Galacticana”

A little over two years ago, Tim Showalter released his latest (and one of his best) Strand Of Oaks albums, Eraserland. Showalter’s popped up here and there since: an ambient EP in the summer of 2020, on our very own Save Stereogum comp around that same time, the collaborative drone project Lords Of The Drift in November, and most recently on a Phish tribute album. Now, he’s about to return with the eighth Strand Of Oaks album.
Festivalmxdwn.com

Levitation Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring The Black Angels, Thundercat and The Hives

The celebrated psychedelic music and arts festival Levitation has unveiled the first wave of artists featured on their 2021 lineup. The festival will make a return to Austin, TX for its 12th edition on Halloween Weekend, October 28-31. The four days filled with performances will take place across various venues in the Red River Cultural District of Austin, including but not limited to Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire and Hotel Vegas, and tickets are available now for purchase here.
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – July 13

The punk rock of The Muslims, the glitchy beats of Ninajirachi and falsetto of Ásgeir make up this week’s Tuesday Tracks. We round out the list of fantastic cuts with PUPPY, The Parrots, Nation of Language, OWL and Strand of Oaks. Ninajirachi, “Dracodraco” — Australian DJ and electronic producer Nina...
Michigan Statekmuw.org

A Boy From Michigan, A Boy From Baltimore, Assorted Love Songs

Time No Changes is the new release from guitarist Chris Schlarb and percussionist Chad Taylor. Featuring Taylor on drums and mbira and Schlarb on acoustic guitar and keyboards, the album recalls the work of Sandy Bull and Billy Higgins while offering something that is unique to this new recording. Listen for music from that as well as selections from Arooj Aftab’s Vulture Prince.
Wilkes-barre, PAnepascene.com

Free Rockin’ the River concert series begins July 16 and continues on Friday nights through July 30 in Wilkes-Barre

Announced last month, the free Rockin’ the River concert series returns to the Wilkes-Barre River Common this Friday, July 16. It is the first in a series of three consecutive Friday evening performances. The community is invited to bring a chair or a blanket to the Millennium Circle Portal (92 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre) along the Susquehanna River to enjoy great music and fun for all ages.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Country Music Picks for the Week of July 12th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out last week’s best songs.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy