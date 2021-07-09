Former Wilkes-Barre musician Strand of Oaks debuts new single ‘Galacticana’ from upcoming 8th album
Today, folk rock band Strand of Oaks premiered “Galacticana,” the starry lead single from the deeply personal upcoming album “In Heaven.”. Set for release on Friday, Oct. 1, “In Heaven” is a hopeful reflection on love, loss, and enlightenment. In his eighth studio album as Strand of Oaks and first since moving to Austin, Texas, Timothy Showalter takes his own grief and newly found sobriety and manifests songs that achieve a universality rooted not only in loss, but also joy, celebration, and newfound strength.nepascene.com
Comments / 0