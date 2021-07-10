County and Whispering Meadows Ranch Draft Roadmap to Move Equine Therapy Non-Profit to Fairgrounds

It may be a bittersweet end: the largely manufactured controversy that has surrounded Whispering Meadows, the equine therapy ranch off of John Anderson Highway, since late last year may be approaching an end, as is the 14-year history of the ranch at that rustic and secluded location on its owners’ private property, adjacent to their home of long date. But the ranch may live on, albeit in a different location donated by county government, on the grounds of the county fairgrounds off of County Road 13.