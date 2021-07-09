Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Investors pile into longer-dated Treasury ETFs as bond yields fall

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Recent price rallies in U.S. government debt drove flows into exchange-traded funds tracking longer-dated Treasuries, according to BlackRock ETF provider iShares. The iShares 20+ year Treasury Bond ETF attracted $1.4 billion of inflows in the past three weeks to Thursday, with around $447 million added in the last...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Corporate Bond#Bond Markets#Reuters#Blackrock Etf#The Ishares 20 Year#Treasury Bond Etf#Treasuries#Ishares Treasury#The Ishares Iboxx#Hyg#Refinitiv Lipper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Businessetftrends.com

What Do Falling Bond Yields Say About the Economy?

Recently, Treasury yields have slipped, pressuring the cyclical value trade that drove domestic equity markets higher through much of the first half of 2021. While lower 10-year yields are seen as a positive for growth stocks, some market observers are concerned by the rapid decline in those yields, which hover around the lowest levels since February. Of course, bond yields move inverse of prices, meaning there’s been plenty of appetite for U.S. government debt in recent weeks. That’s prompting some experts to opine on overall implications for the economy.
Stocksetftrends.com

Junk Bonds Are Scorching Hot. So Is This Invesco ETF

Surprisingly sturdy fundamentals, among other factors, have high-yield bonds on a roll this year, depressing yields in the process. Factor-based exchange traded funds like the Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) can help investors stay on the right side of income and quality in the junk bond space while simultaneously capitalizing on credit opportunities.
Businesskdal610.com

Inflows into U.S. bond funds dip on inflation jitters, Lipper finds

(Reuters) – Money inflows into U.S. bond funds fell in the week to July 14 after data showing higher inflation reinforced expectations the Fed may raise its interest rates soon. Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. bonds received a net inflow of $4.8 billion in the week, a 45% drop...
Stocksetftrends.com

Is Now the Time to Consider High-Yield Bond ETFs?

While junk bonds have often been considered the pariah of the bond market in the past, a robust fundamentals setting is helping to bolster what is frequently seen as one of the riskiest products in the financial markets. Bond yields, which run inversely with bond prices, for the lowest-grade bonds...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall as Powell sticks to view that inflation is transitory

(Recasts with comments from Powell, adds quotes, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday maintained his view that strong inflation will be temporary, even after data showed for the second day that price pressures rose more than expected in June. U.S. monetary policy will offer "powerful support" to the economy "until the recovery is complete," and any move to pull back support for the economy, by first slowing the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, is "still a ways off," Powell said in a hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. Powell addressed concerns that inflation posed new risks of its own, saying the pace of price increases was faster than expected but would be "moderating," language that indicated he saw no need to rush the shift towards post-pandemic policy. “A large percentage of the inflation data is coming from things which Powell has said should be transitory. And although there was anticipation that we were going to get a bump up in inflation, and that this is higher than that bump up, I still think that Powell will wait it out and I think he reinforced that today,” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Powell’s comments came after data showed that U.S. producer prices accelerated in June, leading to the largest annual increase in more than 10-1/2 years. Data on Tuesday also showed that U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. Benchmark 10-year yields fell six basis points on Wednesday to 1.356%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 112 basis points. Inflation expectations dipped slightly, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) falling to 2.56%, from 2.60% earlier on Wednesday. Long-dated Treasury yields have dropped and the yield curve has flattened as investors take the view that much of the growth boost from business reopenings has already been seen and that any reduction in the Fed’s unprecedented stimulus will result in slower growth. "The long-end is saying…that inflation is going to not persist and overall over the longer run growth will settle back into the trend it was in," Brien said. The Fed is widely expected to indicate that it will reduce bond purchases at its August Jackson Hole economic symposium, though reductions are not expected to begin until year-end or early next year. Powell will testify before lawmakers on Thursday for a second day. July 14 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-204/256 0.229 -0.026 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.438 -0.032 Five-year note 100-94/256 0.7993 -0.049 Seven-year note 100-244/256 1.1073 -0.059 10-year note 102-120/256 1.3559 -0.059 20-year bond 105-148/256 1.9107 -0.052 30-year bond 108-172/256 1.9882 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Analysis-JPMorgan hoards cash as Dimon expects rates to rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jamie Dimon's optimism about the economy is costing JPMorgan Chase & Co money, the bank's latest financials show. The CEO said this week the country's largest lender continues to stockpile cash instead of investing it in securities, such as U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds, which pay more than cash deposits.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields fall after Powell testimony

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday, mainly tracking U.S. Treasuries, as investors continued to assess dovish comentary from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell on Wednesday pledged “powerful support” to complete the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said he was confident...
MarketsKCTV 5

JPMorgan's profit spikes 155% as US economy booms

JPMorgan Chase is minting money as the US economy races back from the pandemic. America's largest bank said Tuesday it hauled in $11.9 billion in profit during the second quarter, up 155% from the same period of 2020. JPMorgan's bottom-line growth was driven in part by $3 billion of net...
Stocksetfstrategy.com

DWS introduces EUR and USD corporate green bond ETFs

DWS has launched a pair of ETFs in Europe – the Xtrackers EUR Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF (XGBE GY) and Xtrackers USD Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF (XGBU GY) – providing investors with access to the rapidly growing market for green corporate bonds. Until now, the UCITS green bond...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

BlackRock profit beats as assets grow to a record $9.5 trillion

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as investors poured more money into the company's funds, driving robust fee growth and boosting its assets under management to a record high. BlackRock's assets under management jumped to a record $9.49...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan eases as investors grow cautious after basket index hits 5-year high

(Adds comments and table, updates midday prices) SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, with many investors growing cautious after the yuan's value against major trading partners surged to a more than five-year high due to other currencies weakening faster against the greenback. Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4806 yuan per dollar, 49 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4757. It was the weakest since June 24. The index for yuan's trade-weighted basket rose to 98.45, the highest since March 16, 2016, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Many investors subscribe to a view that an index showing above 98 would hurt China's exports, and some speculated that policymakers could act to temper the strength of the yuan, which has gained 0.8% against the dollar this year. "The relatively rich valuation of CNY, with year-to-date 3.8% appreciation against its basket, adds another layer of vulnerability in the coming months, not to mention the divergence in policy direction compared with the U.S. Federal Reserve on tapering and normalization," Wee-Khoon Chong, senior markets strategist for APAC at BNY Mellon, said in a note. The spot yuan opened at 6.4731 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4748 at midday, 63 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the PBOC, told media on Tuesday that China would maintain normal monetary policy stance and prioritise stability and focus on domestic conditions. Sun's remarks came after the PBOC announced on Friday that it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. But still, some investors took the surprise RRR cut as a sign of a dovish tilt and believed that higher liquidity should put downward pressure on the yuan, according to traders. They added that a firmer dollar in global markets also weighed on the yuan in morning trade, as the greenback gained support after high U.S. inflation numbers spurred bets of faster monetary policy tightening than Fed officials have so far signalled. Some said investors would shift their attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for more clues on the timing of a tapering of stimulus and higher interest rates. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.726, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.48 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4806 6.4757 -0.08% Spot yuan 6.4748 6.4685 -0.10% Divergence from -0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.83% Spot change since 2005 27.83% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.38 98.31 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.726 92.804 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.48 -0.08% * Offshore 6.6478 -2.52% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Gerry Doyle & Simon Cameron-Moore)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks, debt yields slip on U.S. CPI, poor bond auction

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Bond yields jumped and global share prices slipped after posting new highs on Tuesday as the biggest hike in U.S. inflation in 13 years rattled investors who fear rising interest rates could end a stock market rally that has doubled prices from 2020 lows.
Businessinvesting.com

JPMorgan stockpiling cash, waiting for interest rates to rise -CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank is holding around $500 billion in cash, putting it in a position to benefit from higher interest rates. "We've actually been effectively stockpiling more and more cash, waiting for opportunities to invest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy