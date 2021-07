I can't believe we are already talking about "Back to School" but the fact is, it's time to start saving your pennies for back to school supplies. Any parent with kids in school will tell you the same thing, "school supplies get more expensive every year," and they're not wrong. As a parent of 4 kids myself, I can also confirm that shopping for school supplies takes a little bit of saving to get it done. The supplies themselves can cost a small fortune and new add clothes for the school year and you may need to temporarily score a second job to be able to afford everything you need.