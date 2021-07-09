Bear Ridge Road to close for bridge replacement

The bypass lane is up on South Lakeshore Road at Slide Ridge. The automated signals at both ends of the bypass lane are up and working as well. Please plan for 5-minute delays, or longer if traffic is heavier. Please have patience -- the bypass lane will be used throughout the whole project. The contractor started pulverizing the roadway last week and excavation has started for the construction of one of the new bridge’s piers. The $3.2 million Slide Ridge Retrofit Bridge project includes the installation of a new 108 foot bridge at Slide Ridge, which will allow debris coming off of the ridge to flow under the bridge, not over the roadway. The project will take about six months to complete, with girder installation planned for September and paving of the new bridge in late October. Also in the Manson and Chelan area: Chelan County Public work crews will be brooming recently chip-sealed roads this week. They also will be repairing potholes in the alleys in downtown Manson. And the crew will be cleaning catch basins on Manson Boulevard and ditching in the Manson area as time allows. Both require one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic controls in the work zones. Antoine Creek Road Culvert Replacement: Paving is anticipated this week. Motorists are reminded to lower their speeds on the short gravel portion. Courtesy Chelan County Public Works Facebook.