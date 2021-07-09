Cancel
Bear Ridge Road to close for bridge replacement

Lockport Union-Sun
 6 days ago

The culvert bridge between West Canal and Irish roads on Bear Ridge Road is being completely replaced. The county road will be closed for three months, starting on Monday, July 19. Peter Healy of Concrete Applied Technologies Corp (CATCO) said the time frame is "pretty typical."

