Investors pile into longer-dated Treasury ETFs as bond yields fall

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Recent price rallies in U.S. government debt drove flows into exchange-traded funds tracking longer-dated Treasuries, according to BlackRock ETF provider iShares. The iShares 20+ year Treasury Bond ETF attracted $1.4 billion of inflows in the past three weeks to Thursday, with around $447 million added in the last...

Businessetftrends.com

What Do Falling Bond Yields Say About the Economy?

Recently, Treasury yields have slipped, pressuring the cyclical value trade that drove domestic equity markets higher through much of the first half of 2021. While lower 10-year yields are seen as a positive for growth stocks, some market observers are concerned by the rapid decline in those yields, which hover around the lowest levels since February. Of course, bond yields move inverse of prices, meaning there’s been plenty of appetite for U.S. government debt in recent weeks. That’s prompting some experts to opine on overall implications for the economy.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall to one-week lows as Fed's Powell maintains dovish rhetoric

(Adds comments from Fed's Powell and Evans, adds quote, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-week lows on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress for the second day that rising inflation is likely to be transitory and that the U.S. central bank would continue to support the economy. Powell delivered the same pledge of "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery as he did on Wednesday, an indication he sees no need to rush the withdrawal of support from the economy because of a recent jump in inflation. “He continues to lean a bit more dovishly than what we saw after the June FOMC meeting via the dot plot,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "That doesn’t mean that tapering still isn’t on track, and it doesn’t mean that we won’t see some shift in monetary policy in 2022 and 2023 in terms of the liftoff rate hike. Rather, that Powell has been pushing back on this notion that there’s some high degree of urgency to start normalizing rates this year,” Lyngen said. Benchmark 10-year yields fell six basis points on Thursday to 1.297%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened five basis points to 107 basis points. The Fed surprised markets after its June meeting showed that U.S. central bank officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023, with 13 of 18 policymakers foreseeing a "liftoff" in borrowing costs by that year and 11 seeing two quarter-percentage-point rate increases. Long-dated yields have fallen in the past few weeks and the yield curve has flattened as investors prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade, and on concerns that eventually Fed tightening will dampen inflation and slow growth. The market has been choppy at times, however, and market participants say that moves are being influenced by investors positioning for higher rates having to cover those positions when they move against them. “It’s showing us that perhaps positioning is still leaning heavily towards higher rates,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. "There’s still I’d say, on balance, investors who are underweight their usual duration benchmarks, which is part of the explanation for the price action, which doesn’t really make much sense.” Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans also said on Thursday said he's still digesting what the recent leap in inflation means for the appropriate timing of interest rate increases, but signaled he still sees liftoff as years away. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 16-month low last week as the labor market gains traction, but worker shortages and bottlenecks in the supply chain are frustrating efforts by businesses to ramp up production to meet strong demand for goods and services. The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales data for June on Friday. July 15 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2251 -0.004 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.4328 -0.005 Five-year note 100-124/256 0.7752 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-56/256 1.0677 -0.039 10-year note 103-4/256 1.2972 -0.059 20-year bond 106-180/256 1.8448 -0.066 30-year bond 110-72/256 1.9206 -0.068 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 -2.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)
Stocksetftrends.com

Junk Bonds Are Scorching Hot. So Is This Invesco ETF

Surprisingly sturdy fundamentals, among other factors, have high-yield bonds on a roll this year, depressing yields in the process. Factor-based exchange traded funds like the Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) can help investors stay on the right side of income and quality in the junk bond space while simultaneously capitalizing on credit opportunities.
Businesskdal610.com

Inflows into U.S. bond funds dip on inflation jitters, Lipper finds

(Reuters) – Money inflows into U.S. bond funds fell in the week to July 14 after data showing higher inflation reinforced expectations the Fed may raise its interest rates soon. Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. bonds received a net inflow of $4.8 billion in the week, a 45% drop...
Stocksetftrends.com

Is Now the Time to Consider High-Yield Bond ETFs?

While junk bonds have often been considered the pariah of the bond market in the past, a robust fundamentals setting is helping to bolster what is frequently seen as one of the riskiest products in the financial markets. Bond yields, which run inversely with bond prices, for the lowest-grade bonds...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall as Powell sticks to view that inflation is transitory

(Recasts with comments from Powell, adds quotes, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday maintained his view that strong inflation will be temporary, even after data showed for the second day that price pressures rose more than expected in June. U.S. monetary policy will offer "powerful support" to the economy "until the recovery is complete," and any move to pull back support for the economy, by first slowing the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, is "still a ways off," Powell said in a hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. Powell addressed concerns that inflation posed new risks of its own, saying the pace of price increases was faster than expected but would be "moderating," language that indicated he saw no need to rush the shift towards post-pandemic policy. “A large percentage of the inflation data is coming from things which Powell has said should be transitory. And although there was anticipation that we were going to get a bump up in inflation, and that this is higher than that bump up, I still think that Powell will wait it out and I think he reinforced that today,” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Powell’s comments came after data showed that U.S. producer prices accelerated in June, leading to the largest annual increase in more than 10-1/2 years. Data on Tuesday also showed that U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. Benchmark 10-year yields fell six basis points on Wednesday to 1.356%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 112 basis points. Inflation expectations dipped slightly, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) falling to 2.56%, from 2.60% earlier on Wednesday. Long-dated Treasury yields have dropped and the yield curve has flattened as investors take the view that much of the growth boost from business reopenings has already been seen and that any reduction in the Fed’s unprecedented stimulus will result in slower growth. "The long-end is saying…that inflation is going to not persist and overall over the longer run growth will settle back into the trend it was in," Brien said. The Fed is widely expected to indicate that it will reduce bond purchases at its August Jackson Hole economic symposium, though reductions are not expected to begin until year-end or early next year. Powell will testify before lawmakers on Thursday for a second day. July 14 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-204/256 0.229 -0.026 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.438 -0.032 Five-year note 100-94/256 0.7993 -0.049 Seven-year note 100-244/256 1.1073 -0.059 10-year note 102-120/256 1.3559 -0.059 20-year bond 105-148/256 1.9107 -0.052 30-year bond 108-172/256 1.9882 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick Zieminski)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Analysis-JPMorgan hoards cash as Dimon expects rates to rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jamie Dimon's optimism about the economy is costing JPMorgan Chase & Co money, the bank's latest financials show. The CEO said this week the country's largest lender continues to stockpile cash instead of investing it in securities, such as U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds, which pay more than cash deposits.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields fall after Powell testimony

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday, mainly tracking U.S. Treasuries, as investors continued to assess dovish comentary from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell on Wednesday pledged “powerful support” to complete the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said he was confident...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks, debt yields slip on U.S. CPI, poor bond auction

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Bond yields jumped and global share prices slipped after posting new highs on Tuesday as the biggest hike in U.S. inflation in 13 years rattled investors who fear rising interest rates could end a stock market rally that has doubled prices from 2020 lows.
Marketswesternmassnews.com

JPMorgan's profit spikes 155% as US economy booms

JPMorgan Chase is minting money as the US economy races back from the pandemic. America's largest bank said Tuesday it hauled in $11.9 billion in profit during the second quarter, up 155% from the same period of 2020. JPMorgan's bottom-line growth was driven in part by $3 billion of net...
Financial Reportsrock947.com

BlackRock profit beats estimates as assets reach $9.49 trillion

(Reuters) -BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a 28% jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday that handily beat estimates as investors poured more money into the company’s funds, boosting its assets under management to new highs. The company’s adjusted net income rose to $1.55 billion, or $10.03 per...
Stocksetfstrategy.com

DWS introduces EUR and USD corporate green bond ETFs

DWS has launched a pair of ETFs in Europe – the Xtrackers EUR Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF (XGBE GY) and Xtrackers USD Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF (XGBU GY) – providing investors with access to the rapidly growing market for green corporate bonds. Until now, the UCITS green bond...

