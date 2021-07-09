Chiefs’ Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

Yeah know I've been a chiefs fan my whole life and we've all been through rough times Matt Cassel Brody Croyle Brady Quinn just to name a few hurtful memories. I got to say I'm disappointed in the fanbase lately, the way everyone keeps attacking players and just deciding that they're bums or horrible people thanking god that he got charged with this so the team can cut him its disgusting. It feels like when everyone was ready to hang Tyreek and he was proven innocent of everything in the end. Everyone seems so blinded by the success that we have now that no one is willing to give anyone a chance, especially when we don't know what Clarks been going through with those injuries. When we traded for Clark he was one of the best DE in the league and that hasn't changed, yeah it sucks that he hasn't been able to completely play up to what we expected but that doesn't mean he can't and doesn't mean he won't. We just got to have faith and believe in our players, like when we went 1-14 and our only win was against the undefeated packers. Lets have faith that Clark can be better and will be better if you want to give up after a few bumps and just call it quits you must not have been a fan very long. Cause there is no fan base except for the browns and the jags who have had more gut punches then we have. Our entire fan base has always been how are the chiefs going to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory for years until AR and AS came along. Now we have the honor of watching what could be the Greatest QB of all time in PM15. So please remember where we come from what we had to go through to get here and lets believe like we always have that anything is possible. Frank Clark is a Pro Bowl DE and I believe not only will he be cleared of all charges both for March and June but this will be the year he reminds everyone who he is! Rise up Chiefs Kingdom Remember who you are!!