Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Pixel 6 to Feature Rigid OLED Panels From Samsung to Keep Costs Down; Google Aiming for a Competitive Price?

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA previous and ‘final’ specs leak revealed that both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would ship with OLED screens, which should not be surprising because Google used the same display on the affordable Pixel 4a. However, you should know that there is not just a single type of OLED, and an analyst believes that Samsung will supply rigid versions of this panel to reduce production costs for Google. This can also mean the Pixel 6 will be priced competitively.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Oled#Pixel 4a#Google Aiming#Oled#Ltpo#News Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel 5a stops by the FCC ahead of launch

Google is still hard at work on the Pixel 5a 5G, a phone that back in April it denied was canceled. The company alluded that its official launch would happen around the same time of year that the Pixel 4a got announced in 2020, which was in August. This means we're probably only a few short weeks away from the unveiling, and that's been confirmed by the Pixel 5a's presence at the FCC today.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Google Pixel Buds A-Series review

This is Google's third attempt at the Pixel Buds. The change from the first-generation corded Pixel Buds to last year's true-wireless Pixel Buds was significant, and one that resonated well. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," is very much Google's thinking with the Pixel Buds A-Series. These TWS earbuds look the same, have many of the same features, and cost $80 cheaper than the 2020 Pixel Buds.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Here are the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specifications

Back in May, the Google Pixel 6 series’ design was fully revealed, and it showed something new and unique. Today, the full specifications for the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 were shared, and there are a few details here that may surprise you, if you’ve not been following the news lately.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Google rolls out July update to Pixel 3, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 devices containing bug fixes and security improvements

Pixel 3 (XL) - RQ3A.210705.001. While this month's update is not a Feature Drop like last month, it introduces a few notable changes for Pixel smartphones. Specifically, Google has released a fix that prevents continued device reboots under certain conditions. The company has not specified what conditions these were, though. Likewise, this month's update enables VoLTE support on certain unspecified mobile networks.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel July 2021 update delayed slightly

Google typically rolls out security updates for supported Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of every month. Six days into July, Pixel owners are still without a new update. Per the Pixel Update Bulletin, the July security patch will start rolling out on July 7. According to 9to5Google, the delay...
NFLdroid-life.com

Google Pixel 5a Makes Its FCC Appearance

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Knowing that the Pixel 5a 5G is most definitely not cancelled, and Google has confirmed it’ll arrive around when last year’s Pixel 4a did, it makes sense that evidence of its arrival would trickle in. Today, the Pixel 5a stopped through the FCC, giving us bits of information on Google’s next A-series phone before it’s available.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Which would you rather buy, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or a Google Pixel Fold?

Samsung is reportedly preparing to release its third-generation Galaxy Z Fold device, and (depending on who you ask), it's second or third Z Flip phone sometime in the next few months. But Samsung isn't the only OEM making foldables, as we've seen foldable prototypes and devices from companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, Microsoft, and Motorola, just to name a few.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Someone bought a Google Pixel 4a with an FBI backdoor

Someone purchased a Google Pixel 4a from a classified ads website, but when they received the device, it looked a bit odd. On the outside, it looked like an ordinary Google Pixel 4 branded device, but the software didn’t exactly feel the same. The original story was published by the...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Nintendo Switch OLED costs £309 in UK

Retailers have revealed a UK price for Nintendo Switch OLED: £309.99 for either its White or Neon coloured variants. That's £30 more expensive than the base Switch model, which typically retails in the UK for £279.99, and more than £100 more expensive than the Switch Lite, which costs £199.99. GAME...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel 6 To Cut Costs In The Display Department

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to arrive later this year. We’ve already seen CAD renders of both devices, along with some additional information. Well, now, a new report us that Google plans to cut costs with the Pixel 6, in the display department. This information comes...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G impresses in DxOMark tests and ties with the Google Pixel 4a at the top of its price segment

DxOMark has been getting to grips with the camera equipment of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G smartphone and has been seemingly impressed by the overall performance of the mid-range device. The Mi 11 Lite 5G was awarded a total mark of 111, which leaves it in a middling position in the complete chart (headed by the ultra-premium Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra), but it is a good enough score to permit the new Xiaomi smartphone to rest at the top of the “Advanced” price segment alongside the Google Pixel 4a.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google casually namedrops “Pixel 6” and “Pixel 6 XL” in developer form

A funny slip-up that probably doesn't mean anything. We already know the Pixel 6 is coming, and we already know it’ll be offered in two different models: a standard and “Pro” variant. We’ve seen the design, heard the top-level specs, know some of the new internals, and are continuing to learn more about its Android 12 software, but every now and then, we learn bits and pieces about the device thanks to Google themselves. Today’s….”leak” is a casual namedrop of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Google Pixel Buds, Samsung Galaxy Buds get massive price cuts at Staples

Whether you’re listening to music, watching movies, or playing video games on your mobile device, the experience is better if you’ve got headphones on. You don’t have to break the bank when you buy them though, as there’s no shortage of headphone deals from various retailers. If you’re an Android user and you want top-quality wireless earbuds, you should be on the lookout for Google Pixel Buds deals and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Google accidentally name drops the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 “XL”

A lot of eyes are focus on Samsung’s next Unpacked event, but a few others have their sights set on a device launch coming even later. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been tipped to be announced this Fall. We’ve seen full spec sheets leaked along with some pretty sweet-looking renders showing off the devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy