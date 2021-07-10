Pixel 6 to Feature Rigid OLED Panels From Samsung to Keep Costs Down; Google Aiming for a Competitive Price?
A previous and ‘final’ specs leak revealed that both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would ship with OLED screens, which should not be surprising because Google used the same display on the affordable Pixel 4a. However, you should know that there is not just a single type of OLED, and an analyst believes that Samsung will supply rigid versions of this panel to reduce production costs for Google. This can also mean the Pixel 6 will be priced competitively.wccftech.com
