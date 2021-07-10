Pixel 6 to Feature Rigid OLED Panels From Samsung to Keep Costs Down; Google Aiming for a Competitive Price?

A funny slip-up that probably doesn't mean anything. We already know the Pixel 6 is coming, and we already know it’ll be offered in two different models: a standard and “Pro” variant. We’ve seen the design, heard the top-level specs, know some of the new internals, and are continuing to learn more about its Android 12 software, but every now and then, we learn bits and pieces about the device thanks to Google themselves. Today’s….”leak” is a casual namedrop of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL.