Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

National Weather Service reports record summer heat in Southeast Idaho

By Cole Sams
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmOUH_0asaDqhE00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The summer of 2021 has set records in Southeast Idaho.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperatures in the area reached historic numbers just last month.

"Most of the area in southeast Idaho was above normal for June and most of them broke records as far as the hottest on record," said meteorologist Travis Wyatt.

Wyatt says the heat combined with the low levels of precipitation during the fall and winter months have produced the current drought that is taking place.

"Going from this last dry fall into what is supposed to be the wettest months of the year, to being now one of the driest on record, it's really led up to these drought conditions that we're seeing," Wyatt said.

Watt says the current drought has put Pocatello and the surrounding area on high alert for any fires that could happen in the upcoming months.

"We are certainly above normal, and at high risk as we go into July, August and September for the fire potential," Wyatt said. "So, certainly all of us need to be aware."

For the immediate future, Wyatt says there is likely to see more of the same.

"Our eight to 14-day outlook, as well as our one month and three month outlooks are all continuing this pattern," Wyatt said. "We’re going to be warmer than normal, as well as drier than normal."

The post National Weather Service reports record summer heat in Southeast Idaho appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Drought#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Fire restrictions implemented within Idaho State Parks

As areas of Idaho move to Stage 2 fire restrictions and as Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) implemented open fire bans due to poor air quality, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will implement the ban on campfires and will also be banning propane-fueled fire rings. The post Fire restrictions implemented within Idaho State Parks appeared first on Local News 8.
Salmon, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Mud Lick Fire burns 6,641 acres, emergency road closures implemented

The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 has burned 6,641 acres and is 0% contained, and effective Thursday, the forest implemented road closures within the fire area to all uses to protect public health and safety due to extreme fire behavior and expected rate and extent of fire spread. The post Mud Lick Fire burns 6,641 acres, emergency road closures implemented appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy