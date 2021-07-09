Cancel
Economy

“Tesla of China” XPeng Set to Join Hang Seng Composite

By Jo Borrás
CleanTechnica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXPeng has been dubbed the “Tesla of China” by more than one outlet in recent months. Based on its strong starting sales performance and its significant growth since, it may not be a totally unlikely analogy — and investors hope the comparisons to Tesla continue when XPeng is added to the Hang Seng Composite Industry Index after the stock market closes on July 20th of this year.

