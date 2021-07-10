Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kleberg The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain occurring or moving into the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsville, Alice, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.