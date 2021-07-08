Sheriff: Man arrested in connection with Hazel Dell homicide; investigation ongoing

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in Hazel Dell earlier this week. Deputies investigating homicide in Hazel Dell — On Tuesday, at about 2:20 p.m., deputies were called out to the report of possible gunfire in the 600 block of Northeast 82nd Street. Deputies searched the home and found a person dead. The victim has not yet been identified.