Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, WA

Sheriff: Man arrested in connection with Hazel Dell homicide; investigation ongoing

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in Hazel Dell earlier this week. Deputies investigating homicide in Hazel Dell — On Tuesday, at about 2:20 p.m., deputies were called out to the report of possible gunfire in the 600 block of Northeast 82nd Street. Deputies searched the home and found a person dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazel Dell, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Hazel Dell, WA
City
Camas, WA
County
Clark County, WA
City
Home, WA
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Kptv#Major Crimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy