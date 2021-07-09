Religion news in brief

First Christian Church

The church, 401 N. Dixon St., is having in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. Sunday school for all ages starts at 9 a.m.

For more information about First Christian Church, call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.

First Presbyterian Church

Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Bill Parr as guest minister.

Newsletter articles are due by noon.

VISTO (Volunteers In Service To Others), the local food bank, requests macaroni & cheese (boxes), spaghetti sauce, rice (1 or 2 pound bags) and beans (1 or 2 pound bags).

The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.

Gainesville Bible Church

The church, led by Pastor Mark Wascom, begins with a prayer at 9 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m. Children’s church is at 10:50 a.m. and bible study is at 7 p.m.

There’s a prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Childcare is available for all services.

The church is located at 601 N. Radio Hill Road. For more information call 940-668-2781 or email info@gainesvillebiblechurch.com. The church’s website is www.gainesvillebiblechurch.com.

Valley View Church of Christ

Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Ladies' Bible class has dismissed for the summer and is expected to resume after Labor Day.

All other services, classes and events at the building have been canceled for the time being.

“In Search of the Lord’s Way” program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.

For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.

Era Church of Christ

Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Bible class is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.

First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church of Gainesville is having worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Worship is livestreamed on Facebook. More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church's Facebook page. The church is praying for the community.

Sunday school for children, youth and adults is back. Contact the church office for more information.

Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open for shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and is accepting donations 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during operating hours.

Learning Tree Preschool opened registration for the 2021-22 school year on Monday, March 29. The school is looking forward to next year as they celebrate 40 years of growing children in the community.

First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-665-3926 and its website is www.fumcgainesville.org.

First Baptist Gainesville

Pastor Jeff Langley is beginning a new sermon series titled "A New Chapter: A Walk Through the Book of Acts" this Sunday, July 11. The 9 a.m. contemporary worship service at 400 E. Broadway begins that Sunday. Church officials said to come a little early for coffee and fellowship. The traditional worship service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday in the sanctuary at 308 E. Broadway. Sunday school will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Children's classes are offered. For more information check out the church on Facebook or call Cortni or Shelly at 940-665-4347.

If you can’t make it to church in person, join in on one of the church’s streaming videos via Facebook, on www.belongfbg.com or via Suddenlink on Channel 3 Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for Sunday school lessons and 11 a.m. for the sermon. On Thursdays you may watch on Nortex. These run one week behind.

For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.belongfbg.com or call the church office at 940-665-4347.