Temecula, California product Matalasi Faapito signed on with New Mexico State once her high school days were done. As a freshman in Las Cruces, Faapito put together an outstanding 2021 season. The talented two-way player led the WAC in hits with (63) and home runs (16). More than just a big stick in the line-up, Faapito made an impact in the circle. Against Tarleton State, she threw a no-hitter.