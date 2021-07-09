Texas man hit, killed by Amtrak train near Jefferson

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Texas man died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Linn County on Friday morning, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it received a call at 6:30 a.m. on Friday from the train company that said their engineer had reported hitting someone on the tracks. The tracks are located east of I-5, along Highway 164, going towards Jefferson. When deputies responded, they found 45-year-old Steven Graham of Texas dead.