Texas State

Texas man hit, killed by Amtrak train near Jefferson

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Texas man died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Linn County on Friday morning, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it received a call at 6:30 a.m. on Friday from the train company that said their engineer had reported hitting someone on the tracks. The tracks are located east of I-5, along Highway 164, going towards Jefferson. When deputies responded, they found 45-year-old Steven Graham of Texas dead.

