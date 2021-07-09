Attorney general rejects judge’s decision, takes case to Indiana Supreme Court
INDIANAPOLIS—Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit against the Indiana General Assembly is moving forward, but over the continuing resistance of Attorney General Todd Rokita. In April, Holcomb filed the lawsuit against the General Assembly in Marion County court over what he calls the unconstitutionality of House Enrolled Act 1123. The now law allows the General Assembly to call itself into an emergency session and enact legislation.www.reporter.net
