Atlanta United extended their scoreless streak to three matches with their 3-0 loss at the Chicago Fire on Saturday night. The result means that the Five Stripes haven’t won in their last six MLS matches and seem to be getting worse both performance wise and through losing players to injury and international duty. With the light at the end of the tunnel yet begin to peek out and nothing really new to talk about as far as on-field things go, it’s time to look ahead to what the team could feasibly do in the transfer window to help themselves.