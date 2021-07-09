Cancel
How to Watch the 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations

WUSA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, awards season is just around the corner! Stephen Colbert will host this year's Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, but first, the 2021 Emmy Nominations have to be handed out, which will happen on Tuesday, July 13. The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Jasmine Cephas Jones
Stephen Colbert
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Primetime Emmy#Television Academy#Emmys Com#Cbs#Paramount
TV & VideosIGN

Emmy Nominations 2021 Announced

The nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys have been unveiled, with The Mandalorian and The Crown leading the pack with 24 nominations apiece. Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones joined Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to announce the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards on July 13. The Mandalorian and The Crown landed the most nominations, receiving 24 each, with Marvel's WandaVision following closely behind on 23 nominations.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Emmy Nominations 2021 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

The annual day of joy, heartbreak and utter confusion for TV fanatics has arrived: The Emmy nominations are in. Nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be revealed today at 11:30 am/10:30c, with father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) — both Emmy winners themselves — announcing the shows and actors in the running for television’s top honor. The event will be streamed live via the video above.
Celebritiesgoodmorningamerica.com

Emmy nominations 2021: Full list

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards are here. Father-daughter duo Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones announced this year's Emmy nominations on Tuesday. Ron is a two-time Emmy winner for "This Is Us" while Jasmine, best known for being in the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton," won an Emmy last year for "#FreeRayshawn."
Hamilton, PADerrick

Wait, ‘Hamilton’ is nominated for Emmys?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” won 11 Tonys, a Grammy, a Pulitzer, a Kennedy Center Honor and more accolades than we have room here to mention. And now the film version of the musical, spliced together from three 2016 stage performances featuring most of the original cast, is up for the Emmys, a year after its premiere on Disney+.
Theater & DanceTell-Tale TV

Cedric the Entertainer to Host 73rd Primetime Emmys

CBS is going with one of its funniest stars to host the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards. The Neighborhood’s Cedric the Entertainer is set to emcee TV’s biggest award show. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Hahn, Thede, other nominees react to Emmy announcement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars such as Kathryn Hahn, Robin Thede and “Bridgerton” creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen expressed joy after being nominated for the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. ___. “I was able to drive home from work, hear about...
Celebritiesnprillinois.org

Here Are The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations

The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on July 13 by presenters Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer in front of a live audience, airing Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+.
TV & Videoscbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Emmy Nominations

The 73rd Emmy Awards nominees were announced Tuesday (7/13). The winners will be announced on CBS in September. Here's a look at the top nominees.
TV & VideosGizmodo

WandaVision Scores Big With the 2021 Emmy Awards Nominations

Turns out, it was Agatha all along! WandaVision has secured almost two dozen nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, including Best Limited Series, making it one of the biggest shows of the year. However, what may be even more surprising is the award-worthy rise of the Karate Kid. The Television...
TV & VideosThe Ringer

The Winners and Losers of the 2021 Emmy Nominations

While the 2020 Emmy Awards were certainly affected by the pandemic, this year’s ceremony will be largely defined by the shows that helped us get through the dark days of quarantine. (Thanks again for all the free therapy, Ted Lasso.) In turn, pandemic-induced production delays mean that some Emmy favorites have been sidelined from this year’s eligibility window, leaving an interesting vacuum for newcomers in certain categories (except for Limited Series, which is as ruthlessly competitive as ever). Below, we dive into the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday’s nominees. You can also check out the full list of Emmy nominees here.
CelebritiesChicago Tribune

Where to watch the 73rd annual Emmy Award nominees

The 73rd annual Emmy Award nominations were announced Tuesday by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Cedric the Entertainer will host the ceremony Sept. 19 and here’s where you can catch all the nominees before winners are announced. The Boys. Watch on Amazon. Nominated in:. Outstanding Drama...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Emmy nominations are broken: TV Academy isn't equipped to showcase the best of TV as we watch it now

This year's chaotic Emmy nominations should be a wake-up call, says Judy Berman. "From COVID to the streaming wars, the medium that we call television has changed rapidly—perhaps more rapidly than ever before—in the 13 months since the 2021 Emmys eligibility window opened," says Berman. "The way we watch now bears little resemblance to the way we watched less than a decade ago, when the phrase 'Netflix Original' would’ve sounded like a contradiction in terms. Professional organizations are sluggish things; we can’t expect them to move at the pace of the zeitgeist. But they can, and do, evolve to address the shifting realities of their industry." Berman adds: "For once, the main problem is not a pool of nominees who are #SoWhite or #SoMale. It’s that the very categories the Television Academy divides them into, and particularly the ones it chooses to highlight in the nominations announcement and subsequent Emmy telecast, are increasingly ill-equipped to showcase the best of TV as we watch it now. For one thing, the distinction between comedy, drama and the once-obscure, now supremely competitive limited series category has become arbitrary at best and purely political at worst. Look at this year’s nominees. Can anyone explain what makes Amazon’s superhero satire The Boys a drama but HBO Max’s darkly funny murder mystery The Flight Attendant a comedy? Could HBO possibly have canceled Lovecraft Country, whose Season 1 finale felt pretty final, in order to enter it in the less-crowded drama-series category, as some have suggested? (Cancel culture strikes again, am I right?) Also: did Steve McQueen’s excellent Small Axe—five individually titled, feature-length works set in London’s West Indian community between the 1960s and the 1980s—not meet the Academy’s definition of a limited series, or was it simply deemed inferior to Marvel’s prestige-lite WandaVision?" Berman points out that "no category is stranger or more dissonant with how America consumed entertainment during our pandemic year than Television Movie. Lifetime’s quickly forgotten Mahalia Jackson biopic, middling Amazon originals Sylvie’s Love and Uncle Frank, HBO dad-bait Oslo and Dolly Parton‘s Christmas on the Square, from Netflix, represent… what, exactly? A notoriously arcane set of category restrictions." Berman also notes that the Emmys isn't equipped to handle the emergence of docuseries and foreign-language TV shows. "I’m frustrated by the way the Emmys continue to bury their documentary categories, excluding them from all high-profile broadcasts," says Berman. "Could the Academy possibly not realize, at this point, that docuseries in particular are among the biggest draws on TV? Digging into the dozens of categories unceremoniously dumped on the Emmys website following the announcement, I was happy to see City So Real, Pretend It’s a City and Allen v. Farrow nominated as docuseries—but I don’t think it makes sense for them to share a category with a long-running, episodic anthology like fellow nominee American Masters. At least the rise of nonfiction TV has fared better at the Emmys than another major trend in American viewing, one that the Academy isn’t so much as touching: the influx of very good, very popular foreign-language television. Lupin, Call My Agent!, Veneno, Losing Alice, Kingdom, Beartown, Shtisel, Sky Rojo, The Investigation—none of these acclaimed shows were even submitted for consideration and many wouldn’t qualify anyway because they aren’t American co-productions. Anglophone imports have fared almost as poorly. Some of this stuff is bound show up among the nominees for the International Emmy Awards, which most people probably didn’t realize existed and not even I, a TV critic, have ever watched. What an unfortunate fate for series that Americans devour on various streaming platforms and premium cable networks, as the distinction between what we watch in our native language and what we consume in subtitled form keeps shrinking."
TV & VideosPopculture

Rosie Perez Returns to Primetime Emmys 28 Years After Last 'In Living Color' Nomination

After 28 years, Rosie Perez will be making her way back to the Emmy Awards next month for the fourth time as a nominee. The actress managed to nab a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her work on HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. Perez responded to the nomination news on Tuesday morning (July 13) via Twitter. "Yay!!!!! Thank you so much! I'm screaming right now on set," she wrote, adding the hashtag "tears of joy."

