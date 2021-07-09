Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor, Lawmakers Add $500 Million to Wildfire Prevention Budget, Following CapRadio Investigation

kvpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gavin Newsom is set to approve an extra $500 million for wildfire prevention — a last-minute change that would more than double what’s in the current budget deal. The change comes after CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom revealed Newsom’s administration had nixed a similar amount from this year’s budget. The investigation also found the state’s wildfire prevention work dropped sharply in 2020, and the governor had pushed back an ambitious fuel reduction goal set by his predecessor.

www.kvpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Fong
Person
Phil Ting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capradio#Wildfire#Capradio#Npr#California Newsroom#The Department Of Finance#Republican#Democratic#Cal Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

How a group of beavers prevented a wildfire and saved California a million dollars

A dried-out floodplain in Place County – just north of Sacramento, California – was in perfect condition to fuel wildfires. It was 2014, and California was in the midst of its worst drought in decades. The floodplain was full of dry brush and devoid of moisture. Fire prevention and ecological workers in the state were desperately working to mitigate potential wildfire fuel sources anywhere they could. Ecologists – facing a dangerously dry floodplain and a price tag of $1m to $2m for a major construction project to fix the site – did something surprising. They called in the beavers. Thanks...
Arizona StateSFGate

Arizona governor allows lawmakers to boost expense pay

PHOENIX (AP) — Members of the Arizona Legislature who live outside of the metro Phoenix area will be getting a big increase in their daily expense pay under legislation Republican Gov. Doug Ducey allowed to become law on Monday. It was the first time in seven years a bill became law without his signature.
Rolla Daily News

Missouri governor signs off on $35.6 billion budget, vetoing $115 million

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson signed off on the state's $35.6 billion annual budget this week, approving increased funds for education, health care and other programs after a year of financial uncertainty amid the pandemic. Parson also vetoed a number of programs and services, cutting $115 million total from...
Idaho Stateexpressnews.com

Governor asks Idaho residents for help preventing wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents and visitors need to help prevent wildfires in what could be a challenging season with continued high temperatures and most of the state in drought, Gov. Brad Little said. The Republican governor said Tuesday that there's a potential for multiple giant wildfires in Idaho...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Interior lawmakers respond to governor’s vetoes

Lawmakers are responding to Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s sweeping vetoes, which total $215 million, with reactions mixed among some Interior legislators. “He whacked a lot things that were priorities for the Legislature and for Alaska,” said Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks, who noted the $17 million cut to Medicaid services and reductions to pre-kindergarten grants.
norcalrecord.com

Lawmakers urge further budget action on wildfire, water resource management

Amid the state’s drought conditions and growing concerns about what this year’s fire season will look like, lawmakers are calling for additional attention to water storage and wildfire resources ahead of the state's final 2021-22 budget. Following a $7 billion bond measure for water supply infrastructure – approved by two-thirds...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Hawaii lawmakers amend bills in response to governor request

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers on Thursday passed amendments to several bills as requested by Gov. David Ige, including one that uses general funds to repay debt instead of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Democratic Rep. Sylvia Luke, the chair of the House Finance Committee, explained that lawmakers and the Ige...
New Haven Register

Former Alaska lawmaker Gara weighing run for governor

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska state Rep. Les Gara said Wednesday he is considering a run for governor. The Anchorage Democrat said he hoped to make a decision by the end of this summer. The primary is in August 2022. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has not yet announced whether...
news24-680.com

Park District Receives $13.5 Million For Wildfire Protection From State Budget

Ten Million Dedicated to Addressing Sudden Tree Die-Off in Regional Parks. July 14, 2021 – To address wildfire prevention and fuels reduction needs in the East Bay hills, the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) received a direct appropriation of $13.5 million in the California State budget which was signed by the Governor this past Monday.
Grand Rapids, MIwirx.com

Governor Signs Record School Budget

From the Associated Press — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a $17.1 billion K-12 budget Tuesday in Grand Rapids, a 10% increase in overall funding that aims to close a decades-long funding gap among school districts in Michigan. The minimum. per-student state aid will be raised for all school...
wrangellsentinel.com

Governor vetoes legislative attempt to boost ferry budget

Gov. Mike Dunleavy used his veto power to thwart a legislative effort to boost the state ferry system budget. The governor cut almost $8.5 million from an overall appropriation of $190.7 million intended to cover the next 18 months of Alaska Marine Highway System operations. The veto scales back the...
Register Citizen

Alaska lawmakers tasked with making budget recommendations

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers tasked with making recommendations on a state fiscal plan said they want to come up with proposals that can receive broad support. The House last month agreed to set up the working group as part of a compromise aimed at averting a potential partial government shutdown.
Gloucester Daily Times

Lawmakers approve $48 billion late state budget

BOSTON — State lawmakers on Friday signed off on a $48.1 billion late budget buoyed by an unexpected surge in revenue. The spending plan, which emerged late Thursday from closed-door House and Senate negotiations, lands on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk more than a week after the July 1 start of the fiscal year. Both the House and Senate voted unanimously to approve the final budget.
Eureka Times-Standard

Newsom, Legislature to pump $458 million into HSU polytech plans

California Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Legislature have agreed on a new state budget with a historic $458 million investment in Humboldt State University’s effort to become Northern California’s first polytechnic institution. The new funds will fast-track the launch of as many as 10 new academic programs by Fall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy