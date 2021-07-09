Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Mobile Marketing Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth: IBM,Twitter, OpenMarket

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Mobile Marketing Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Mobile Marketing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Mobile Marketing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Mobile Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Marketing#Ama Research#Mms#Sap Se#Ibm Corporation#Salesforce#At T Inc#Twitter Inc#Oracle Corporation#Adobe Systems#Sas Institute#Vibes Media#Llc#Mobile Commerce#Augmented Reality#2d Barcodes#Gps#Application Lrb#Industry Verticals#Bfsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
IBM
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Markets
News Break
Internet
News Break
Marketing
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

High prevalence of incidences of congenital facial deformities, increasing awareness about minimally invasive techniques, escalation in the number of injuries due to road accidents and other traumas, various technological advancements in the field of Craniomaxillofacial Implants are key factors contributing to high CAGR in the forecast period. Market Size –...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
Technologywestfieldvoice.com

5G Services Market Top Players By 2026: Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Intel Corporation etc.

﻿The 5G Services market research report is intended to elaborate market opportunities and the potential for the producers, suppliers, merchants, business managers and other shareholders in the 5G Services market. The research report is curated with an aim to provide comprehensive and actionable insights that could enable the 5G Services industry market participants take rightful decisions in terms of investments and other important decisions to secure a better place in the market. The data gathered in the report is appropriately tabulated and classified to analyze the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the 5G Services market.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Container Networking Software Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, AWS, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Container Networking Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Container Networking Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Container Networking Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),AWS (United States),Microsoft (United States),Google (United States),Cisco (United States),VMware (United States),Red Hat (United States),Docker (United States),Rancher (United States),Nginx (United States).
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Hybrid Integration Platform Market Top Players By 2026: Software AG, Informatica, Dell Boomi, Liaison Technologies, Mulesoft etc.

﻿Predicting Growth Scope: Hybrid Integration Platform Market. The Hybrid Integration Platform Market was accounted at US$ xx ML in 2019 and is likely to grow by US$ xx ML during the prediction period. The research is used to assess the Hybrid Integration Platform market in the timeline forecast. The industry revenue figures for each geographical area are included in the Hybrid Integration Platform analysis report. The Hybrid Integration Platform study also includes an industry overview of emerging innovations focused on creative business models, growth opportunities, the competitive strategic background, and a variety of value-added goods that can drive market growth. Likewise, the research presents the most recent demand estimation for the forecasted time period.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Bacteriological Testing Market Growing at 7.6% CAGR to Hit USD 21.59 Billion by 2028 Says Reports And Data

Global increase of foodborne diseases, implementation of strict food regulations by the government, shift from culture based tests to rapid tests, increasing contamination of water reservoirs due to urbanization, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Bacteriological testing market during forecast period. Bacteriological Testing Market Size – USD 11.99...
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Smart Classroom Market Top Players By 2026: Apple, Cisco Systems, Foxconn Electronics, IBM, Microsoft etc.

The report on Smart Classroom market contains clear plan of the announced data as pie diagrams, follows, line follows and various updates which isolates the genuine data into sensibly clear longings to give lively improvement of the nuances to the customer without eating up a monster store of their time. Fundamental nations that contribute an enormous industry share in the Smart Classroom market are Sweden, Switzerland, Korea, Turkey, Mexico, France, Italy, Philippines, Columbia, United States, Thailand, Canada, UAE, China, Poland, Taiwan, Netherlands, Indonesia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, South Africa, India, Nigeria, South UK, Malaysia, Australia, Egypt, Spain, Belgium, Chile, and Rest of the World.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Neurological Microscopes Market To Reach USD 5.81 Billion to 2027 by Top Players arl Zeiss, Leica Microsystems, Accu-Scope, Danaher, Optofine, etc

Increasing demand for the neurological microscope in online retailing coupled with high investments in R&D of modern Neurological Microscopes are fueling the market growth. Neurological Microscopes Market Size – USD 3.47 Billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Trends – Increase in demand for neurological microscopes in the neuroscience institutes globally.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the lubricants in the plastic processing market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Lubricants in the plastic processing market are expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.4%. In this market, metallic stearate is the largest segment by lubricant type, whereas polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is largest by polymer type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing demand for plastics in construction, packaging, and automotive industries.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Qualcomm, Broadcom, DSP Group

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smartphone Audio Codecs market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Digital Security Market In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth | Cisco Systems, Thales Group, Broadcom, Trend Micro

Digital security is becoming one of the major attractions because of the increase in cases of a data breach, a criminal attack is driving this market in the rapid market. In today's situation, around 90% of large size organizations are facing security breaches. The major reason behind this increasing number of breaches majorly caused by senior management providing sufficient priority on security. With the number of digital certification standard and rising number of technical understanding is driving the overall market. As technology is continuously evolving with the huge presence data. The top sectors are highly investing in manufacturing.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

SAP Application Services Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Entelsoft, Fujitsu, IBM

Global SAP Application Services Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of SAP Application Services Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global SAP Application Services Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Accenture, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Atoss, Entelsoft, Fujitsu, IBM, VOTEC GROUP PTE. LTD., Deloitte, SAP, Capgemini, NTT Data, Infosys, PwC, GoodCore Software Sdn Bhd & Synnove Systems Pte. Ltd..

Comments / 0

Community Policy