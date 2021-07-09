Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Enrollment at Ivy Tech is bucking national trends during the pandemic: Here's why

By Carley Lanich HSPA News Service
The Lebanon Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND – Several months after the coronavirus pandemic set in, Oscar Tavarez was looking for a change. The factory he worked at cut hours and, with extra time on his hands, Tavarez was in search of new ways to keep busy. Nearly a year later and with remote learning...

www.reporter.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Health
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
South Bend, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Tech#Tech Data#College Education#The Ivy#Bucking#Tech Community College#Tech South Bend Elkhart#The South Bend Elkhart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Indianapolis, INeaglecountryonline.com

Ivy Tech Community College Hosting Express Enrollment

Fall classes start August 18. (INDIANAPOLIS) - Ivy Tech Community College will host Express Enrollment starting Monday, July 26 to Friday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. During the event, prospective students will complete their enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start August 18, 2021.
CollegesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Ivy Tech expanding options for degree attainment

Next to home ownership, the cost of college is one of the biggest investments for Americans. People are either trying to pay for college for their children or they are trying to attend college themselves. It is the crux of why many are questioning the value of a college degree....
Collegeswnin.org

Ivy Tech Plans for Post-Pandemic Classes

Officials from Ivy Tech say the school's enrollment is set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. Courses may look different, or the same, this year. Virtual, in-person and online - all methods of learning that evolved during the pandemic and that will stay even as young adults get vaccinated. In a statement...
CollegesFingerLakes1

Colleges saw significant enrollment declines during pandemic: Hope on horizon for boost this fall

The latest news about enrollment for colleges across the country is not great- but that doesn’t mean there isn’t optimimsm about Fall 2021. For the second semester in a row compared with year-earlier periods- there was a drop in enrollment at colleges overall. According to NerdWallet, the decline was 3.5% during the spring semester, which was up from the fall 2020 semester.
CollegesTribTown.com

Ivy Tech offering express enrollment

An express enrollment period for Ivy Tech Community College will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 26 to 30. During the event, prospective students will complete enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start Aug. 18. With the new Ivy+ approach, the cost of tuition has...
Public Healthgulfcoastnewstoday.com

UAB’s School of Public Health sees record enrollment during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has made unlikely celebrities of public health officers, epidemiologists and infectious diseases specialists. Millions of people now understand that public health practices save lives. And judging by the soaring numbers of applications at schools of public health nationwide, a significant number of those people have decided they want to learn how.
Public Healththecharlotteweekly.com

Pandemic pushes state’s homeschool enrollment higher

(The Center Square) – The number of children homeschooled in North Carolina jumped nearly 21% during the pandemic, a recent state report shows. The North Carolina Department of Administration said 179,900 students were homeschooled during the 2020-21 school year, reflecting a 20.6% increase over the previous school year. The number of students homeschooled was 10% more than the population of the state’s largest school district.
Virginia Statevsu.edu

VSU will Pay off Account Balances for All Students Enrolled During the COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Period

Virginia State University will use Cares Act funding to eliminate outstanding student balances. VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY, VA- JULY 16, 2021- In an effort to continue providing access to a transformative education, Virginia State University (VSU) has announced that the University will clear all unpaid tuition and fee balances for VSU students enrolled during the COVID-19 pandemic impact period. VSU will pay the balances owed to the University for students who attended VSU in spring, summer, fall, winter 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. The University will clear the remaining balances after all federal, state, and private awards are applied.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has The 7th Worst Public Schools

The pandemic transformed American life in many ways, but arguably none quite as severely as education. In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too. Parents were forced to deal with tough choices: send their children to school or start an at-home learning program? Educators had to manage the transition from teaching in a classroom to teaching on a computer. Many students transitioned from a pre-pandemic routine of going to class, seeing friends, and talking with teachers to a new reality of learning exclusively through a computer or mobile device. Before the upheaval started, school districts already faced scrutiny over the quality of education they provided. Data from the Nation’s Report Card showed that math and reading proficiencies were stagnant leading up to the pandemic. Many locations with less funding per student struggled to stay above national testing averages. With more than 90% of school funding coming from state and local sources, the pandemic highlighted disparities in the nation’s education system and jeopardized the performance of students in communities that were already falling behind.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Ivy Tech Evansville Now Enrolling for Fall Classes Starting August 18

Ivy Tech Evansville Now Enrolling for Fall Classes Starting August 18. Evansville, IN – Ivy Tech Community College is now enrolling for Fall classes. And, it is planning to increase to full capacity its in-person classes as the campus is now fully open. As Ivy Tech Evansville re-bounded to exceed...
Collegesspectrumlocalnews.com

As spring college enrollment falls, one school bucks trend

In the spring of 2021, college enrollment was down nationwide. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, overall spring enrollment saw a decline of 3.5 percent. Despite that, Siena College is preparing for its biggest class of incoming freshmen to date. “When I visualized myself at a college, this...
Public Healthtelegram.com

Jane Swift: As schools recover, we must sustain innovations that have proven successful during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the instructional needs of students and their parents’ crucial role in assuring the delivery of high-quality learning. These disruptions which have led to both challenges and innovations will fundamentally alter our nation's K-12 schools, and the work ahead requires resilience and innovation to ensure that all students are prepared for future success.
Educationnbc16.com

Students expelled after their parents question private school's curriculum

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Two mothers are speaking out after a private school in Columbus, Ohio, accused them of violating an enrollment agreement that transpired after the two created a coalition addressing concerns about the private school’s curriculum. At the end of the school year, the two families were notified that their students would not be re-enrolled for the upcoming school year at Columbus Academy, due to a “severely impaired relationship between the parents and school.”
EducationWTVQ

School districts must post school opening plans by end of the month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s superintendents and district finance officers received more information on requirements their districts must meet to receive the latest funding from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER) during a Finance Officer Webcast on July 15. Kentucky was awarded over...
CollegesNBC Connecticut

Only 25% of Those With Student Loans Went to Graduate School—But They Owe Around 50% of All Student Debt

When many people think of the student debt crisis, they think of jaw-dropping six-figure debt totals. But "many of those big numbers end up being outliers or they're grad students who have accumulated [debt] based on continuing their education," says Rick Castellano, vice president of corporate communications for Sallie Mae. He says undergraduate college students rarely borrow over $100,000.
Collegessavannahbusinessjournal.com

SHARON SUBREENDUTH joins Georgia Southern as new Dean of the College of Education

July 16, 2021 - On July 1, Sharon Subreenduth, Ph.D., took the reins as the new Dean of the College of Education at Georgia Southern University. “I am excited to be joining a University and College on the move,” said Subreenduth. “There is so much energy and innovation sparked by new collaborations within and outside of the University. I am honored to serve as the next dean of the College of Education and to be working with such dynamic, creative and equity-minded faculty, staff, students and partners — all committed to sustaining strong transformative educators and educational spaces.”
Lawrenceburg, INeaglecountryonline.com

Ivy Tech Announces Vaccine Laptop Winner

Ivy Tech offered walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the state on June 10. Madison Fentress is pictured receiving her new MacBook Air from Chancellor Mark Graver. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Ivy Tech Community College offered walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the state on June 10th in an effort to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy