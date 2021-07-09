Cancel
The Duluth Police Department Will Be Part Of Many Community Events In August

By Jeanne Ryan
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The annual National Night Out is Tuesday August 3 from 5-9pm which helps build relationships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve. Officers from the Duluth Police Department will be participating in neighborhood block parties throughout the city. If you are interested in hosting an event in your neighborhood please click here for more information fill out the host form and submit it before Monday July 19.

Posted by
Northland FAN 106.5

Join The P.I.G.S. 12th Annual Duluth/Superior Ride For Vets

We can't thank the Vets for their service to our country enough, but the P.I.G.S. motorcycle group is thanking them by raising money to help Vets in the area. The P.I.G.S. Motorcycle Charity Group will be holding its 12th Annual P.I.G.S. Ride For Veterans. You can sign up on July 17th between 10:30 am and 12 noon at The Bong Heritage Center. The group will be escorted out of town by the Superior Police Department en route to the 100 miles through Northern Wisconsin.
Posted by
Northland FAN 106.5

Has Anyone Else Noticed This While Driving Around Duluth?

Has anyone else noticed this lately while driving around the Duluth area? Because I have!. Let me preface by saying that this could very well be happening in other Northland areas or even other parts of Minnesota. It may not even be a thing we just see here in Minnesota or Wisconsin. However, I have noticed it in Duluth more than anywhere else.
Posted by
Northland FAN 106.5

Why Is It So Hazy In The Duluth / Superior Area?

If you are like me, you woke up on Sunday morning and noticed that something was definitely in the air!. My throat was a little scratchy and I had a bit of a headache. I looked at my phone and saw an Air Quality Alert. According to KSTP, an alert was issued to a good portion of northeastern Minnesota. This included Hibbing, Duluth and Ely, among other spots.
Posted by
Northland FAN 106.5

Visit Duluth Warns Of Fake Facebook Account Scamming Fans

It looks like scammers are getting personal and targeting businesses and organizations in the Twin Ports. The latest victim of a scam like this is Visit Duluth. We all know Visit Duluth! They are a tourist information center that always shares the best that Duluth has to offer. Now, a...
Posted by
Northland FAN 106.5

Ghost Hunters, Destination Fear Casts Coming To Duluth

If you love all things supernatural, brace yourself for this! A paranormal convention is coming to Duluth. Cast members from some of the most popular ghost shows will be gathering together in Duluth for one weekend only. They will all gather for the Minnesota Paraunity Convention, which will take place over the course of three days.

