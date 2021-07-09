Half of all Hoosiers expect decade of disease, extreme weather and economic crisis, says IU study
A new Indiana University survey found that a majority of Hoosiers experienced a difficult 2020 and expect the next decade to present similar life-altering complications. According to results of the IU Environmental Resilience Institute’s Hoosier Life Survey 2.0, a majority of Hoosier households said they expect their families to be harmed by another major disease outbreak, extreme weather caused by climate change or an economic crisis within the next decade.www.reporter.net
