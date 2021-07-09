Lot 102 Leeds Castle Ln, New Kent, VA 23124

Welcome home to 3377 Mt. Pleasant Road! If privacy and acreage is what you're looking for, you have found it! This well maintained, MOVE-IN ready home features 2,381 SF with 4BR and 2.5BA situated on your very own 5 secluded acres! Located in the highly desired New Kent Co. school district and conveniently located 30 min btw Richmond and Williamsburg. This property offers spacious living areas, updated finishes, central vac, fresh paint, encapsulated crawlspace with new dehumidifier, HVAC units replaced in 2019 and 2021, irrigation system in front and backyard and best of all, PRIVACY and SPACE! Experience tranquility surrounded by nature with plenty of back yard to plant a garden, put in the pool you've always wanted, or whatever brings you joy and still have lots of room for your animals/pets, an ATV track, or simply leave the land as it is and enjoy privacy, deer, turkey, and more from the large deck. Homes in this price range with this much acreage and privacy don't come along very often, so come and see and make it your own! All appliances and shed convey in as is condition with no known defects.