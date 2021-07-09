Lot 102 Leeds Castle Ln, New Kent, VA 23124
END UNIT TOWNHOME WILL BE UNDER CONSTRUCTION SOON, scheduled to be completed Winter 2021. ACT SOON! There is still time for the Purchaser to select design options. The Riverdale is thoughtfully-planned with an open floorplan perfect for entertaining. The main living area features the kitchen as the centerpiece. The kitchen includes a large center island with prep space and spacious walk-in corner pantry offering plenty of storage space. Just off the kitchen in the rear covered porch and patio, great outdoor entertaining space! The luxury owner's suite is found on the 2nd floor and has a tray ceiling, large WIC and spacious private bath w/ ceramic tile shower and double vanity. A flexible loft space, two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room complete the second floor. Maidstone Village is locaed in the heart of New Kent! Just steps away from the New Kent library, Trojan Grill and New Kent schools. (HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Photos and tours are shown as example only. Colors, features and options will vary).richmond.com
Comments / 0