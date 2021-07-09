Cancel
Lot 102 Leeds Castle Ln, New Kent, VA 23124

Richmond.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEND UNIT TOWNHOME WILL BE UNDER CONSTRUCTION SOON, scheduled to be completed Winter 2021. ACT SOON! There is still time for the Purchaser to select design options. The Riverdale is thoughtfully-planned with an open floorplan perfect for entertaining. The main living area features the kitchen as the centerpiece. The kitchen includes a large center island with prep space and spacious walk-in corner pantry offering plenty of storage space. Just off the kitchen in the rear covered porch and patio, great outdoor entertaining space! The luxury owner's suite is found on the 2nd floor and has a tray ceiling, large WIC and spacious private bath w/ ceramic tile shower and double vanity. A flexible loft space, two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room complete the second floor. Maidstone Village is locaed in the heart of New Kent! Just steps away from the New Kent library, Trojan Grill and New Kent schools. (HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Photos and tours are shown as example only. Colors, features and options will vary).

richmond.com

Glen Allen, VARichmond.com

3904 Fish Pond Ln, Henrico, VA 23060

3904 Fish Pond La in Glen Allen's West Broad Village. This walkable neighborhood has numerous shops and fine restaurants, ponds sidewalks, street lights, and a playground. Walk to Whole Floods, down Old Brick Roads to numerous shops and restaurants, ACAC, and the Pool/Club House. This home features a 1st-floor entry with an office or bedroom, full bath, launder, and a 2 car garage. The main level is open and features an eat-in kitchen with a granite island/countertops, range, micro, and refrigerator, and a walk-in pantry. There's a nice family room with lots of light. The master has a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet, and a private loft that can be used as a sitting or tv area. There is a 2nd guest bedroom that accesses a full bath, the 3rd bedroom is on the entry-level floor. Extra's 2 car garage, gas heat, and tankless water heater, energy efficiency home, access to the clubhouse and neighborhood pool, Short Pump Park and Mall. Freshly painted.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

800 Brassie Ln Unit#A, Henrico, VA 23059

FANTASTIC FIRST FLOOR UNIT. ONE LEVEL LIVING! Open floor plan with kitchen and family Room with a Gas Fireplace AND gorgeous NEW laminate flooring and repainted cabinets Re-fresh this gorgeous condo! Walk out directly to your ground floor patio and enjoy life. Walking distance to the Clubhouse and Pool. Included in HOA fees are water, trash, sewer as well as exterior maintenance, grounds fees and snow removal. NEW Air Conditioning in 2019, NEW water heater 2019. Assigned parking spot is directly in front of unit. The Links affords amenities including Tennis Courts, Community Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Room, and Indoor Racquetball. Conveniently located close to everything -Shopping, The Links Golf Course, Restaurants and I- 95 and 295. Don't miss this one!
Hanover, VARichmond.com

9052 Gold Ridge Ln, Hanover, VA 23116

Looking for a beautiful Atlee area move-in ready 5 bedroom, 2 ½ bath and almost 2900 square foot home located in Ash Creek? This home features a first floor office/playroom, formal rooms, hardwood floors, updated lighting and beautiful trim work throughout the first floor. A spacious kitchen with island, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances opens directly into the large family room with built-in bookshelves, cathedral ceiling, and a gas fireplace. Moving to the upstairs, you will find an amazing owner’s suite with a large bathroom and walk in closet. There are an additional four bedrooms and the hall bathroom that features a privacy door between the double vanity and toilet/shower. If you enjoy the outdoors, the extra wide front porch is awesome with a lot of shade and the back deck overlooks a very private back yard. Come check out this incredible home on a quiet cul-de sac street just walking distance to the pool, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center and clubhouse!
Sussex County, VARichmond.com

14418 Scotts Ln, Sussex, VA 23830

On 1.5+ acres this updated home is full of charm and gorgeous details. Be instantly greeted by its tall angular ceilings, porthole windows, modern fixtures and shiplap wall detail. The walnut flooring and gas fireplace enhance the open living space, leading to the open concept dining area and french doors that exit to a back patio. The kitchen has modern fixtures, full backsplash, black appliances and a large double basin sink. The home has been freshly painted with 3 spacious bedrooms and a double vanity guest bath. The primary bedroom is extra large with a high ceiling to match and an attached bathroom. Outside you'll find a long private driveway for all of your cars and toys as well as a full privacy fence, surrounding the back yard. Schedule a showing today!!!
New Kent County, VARichmond.com

5951 Toe Ink Ter, New Kent, VA 23141

INCREDIBLE PROPERTY at an INCREDIBLE PRICE. This SPACIOUS home boasts 4572 Sq Ft 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath on over 9.5 PRIVATE WOODED acres! 2 attached DOUBLE garages. Addl 1500 Sq Ft unfinished basement can be used for workshop, storage and so much more. Family Room has Wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceiling, OPEN CONCEPT Kitchen to Family Room. Kitchen has EXPANSIVE amount of Maple Raised Panel floor to ceiling cabinets throughout, granite countertops, and pantry. FIRST FLOOR MASTER with EXPANSIVE closet with built in drawers, jetted tub, separate stand up shower, his & her sinks, private water closet toilet with whisper quiet fan. Laundry Room right off of Master Bedroom for convenience. Formal Living & Dining Rooms with Crown Molding. Wet Bar with wine cooler Cabinet space. Double doors leading to side porch of the wrap around Porch. Ceiling Fans throughout. GORGEOUS hardwood floors on first floor and steps up to 2nd & 3rd Floor. 3 ZONE HVAC to control occupied levels. Whole house Cooling Fan. Architectural 30 Yr Shingles. Southeastern Layout to minimize heat/cool costs. GREAT LOCATION only 20 minutes to downtown Richmond and 30 minutes to Williamsburg!
New Kent County, VARichmond.com

3377 Mt Pleasant Rd, New Kent, VA 23140

Welcome home to 3377 Mt. Pleasant Road! If privacy and acreage is what you're looking for, you have found it! This well maintained, MOVE-IN ready home features 2,381 SF with 4BR and 2.5BA situated on your very own 5 secluded acres! Located in the highly desired New Kent Co. school district and conveniently located 30 min btw Richmond and Williamsburg. This property offers spacious living areas, updated finishes, central vac, fresh paint, encapsulated crawlspace with new dehumidifier, HVAC units replaced in 2019 and 2021, irrigation system in front and backyard and best of all, PRIVACY and SPACE! Experience tranquility surrounded by nature with plenty of back yard to plant a garden, put in the pool you've always wanted, or whatever brings you joy and still have lots of room for your animals/pets, an ATV track, or simply leave the land as it is and enjoy privacy, deer, turkey, and more from the large deck. Homes in this price range with this much acreage and privacy don't come along very often, so come and see and make it your own! All appliances and shed convey in as is condition with no known defects.
New Kent County, VARichmond.com

7489 S Franklins Way, New Kent, VA 23141

Welcome Home to Patriots Landing! This well maintained craftsman home has some great updates and it is move in ready for you! The spacious and bright open floor plan features a kitchen with wide plank laminate floors, granite counter tops, gas cooking, raised panel 42 in cherry cabinets and recessed lighting. The large dining area also has wide plank laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings with great views of the fenced in back yard which has a 15x10 ft vinyl shed with 100 amp service and a 19x12 ft deck. The nice sized laundry room has extra cabinets for additional storage. Upstairs you will find a open loft area (18x12.5 ft), huge owners suite with walk in closet, private bath with roman shower for two and a double vanity. The other two upstairs bedrooms are both nice sized with large closets. The nicely landscaped exterior also has a double width concrete driveway, 2 car garage with built in storage closet, over head storage space and stone on the front of the home. This neighborhood is great for families with plenty of amenities including a clubhouse,pool,trails,sidewalks playgrounds and much more, all located near the interstates for a short drive to either RVA or Williamsburg!
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

6848 Leire Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Welcome to this gorgeous 2 BR, 2.5 Bath BRAND NEW TO BE BUILT Townhome by Main Street Homes with a low maintenance vinyl exterior and covered porch. This home features 3 finished levels with 2 car rear-entry Garage. First floor offers a flex space & a storage closet with rough-in plumbing. Stairs lead to an expansive 2nd level open floor plan with a Gourmet Kitchen, Dining Room, Great Room, Front Porch and Rear deck. The Gourmet Kitchen includes Granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, and a large 8’ Island. Stairs lead to the 3rd level with Owner’s Suite and a Guest Suite with Full Bath. The Owner’s Suite includes an en- suite bath with a large walk-in closet, ceramic shower & flooring, and a double bowl vanity. Visit our model at 15220 Dunton Avenue to view the quality in our craftsmanship and see why Cosby Village has created so much buzz. Cosby Village is a Low Maintenance Community featuring paved sidewalks with pocket parks, future Resident’s Club with pool, Community Garden, and dog park! Photos represent floor plan of home, but are not the actual home.
Hopewell, NJjerseydigs.com

Historic Estate ‘The Castle’ Listed in Hopewell, New Jersey

This Victorian-era property blends traditional design with luxurious modern features. Built in 1900, “The Castle” has undergone extensive capital improvements over the past six years to incorporate contemporary comforts while retaining the property’s historic charm and period features. The home contains impressive woodwork throughout with wooden paneling, chair rails, pillars,...
Goochland, VARichmond.com

0 Granite Trace Ln, Goochland, VA 23039

Showings begin Monday 7 / 19. Extremely attractive 10 acre mostly wooded parcel with its own secluded lake. Located off Sheppard Town Road in Crozier - only 1 mile from Randolph Elementary School in a quiet 7 home site community with state maintained road. Home site already cleared overlooking the peaceful lake with your fishing dock already in place! Comcast internet available. Custom build now or later. Build your forever home using any builder. Only 15 minutes to Westcreek, Short Pump, 20 minutes to Innsbrook via Rte 250 / Broad Street or I-64 access at Oilville only minutes away.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7615 Old Track Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Open, Light and Bright Transitional Located on a Lovely Cul-de-Sac Lot in the Very Popular Community of Pebble Creek. Brand New Roof as of July 2021. Newer Energy Efficient HVAC System installed 3 1/2 years ago. Brand New Carpeting as of July 2021. Wonderful Friendly Floorplan for Families of All Sizes. Enjoy Family BBQ's on the Large Rear Deck. Enjoy outside sports throughout the Year on one of the larger yards in the Neighborhood. Friendly Neighbors will Make You Feel Right at Home Immediately. Just a short bike ride to Community Pool, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts and Clubhouse. Pebble Creek has it all for everyone. Call your Buyers Agent to set up a showing sooner rather than later. Professional Photos and Room Dimensions coming on Saturday morning.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

8704 Hollyhedge Ln, Hanover, VA 23116

This perfect cul-de-sac home offers one of the best lots in Rutland!!! The yard backs up to a wooded area and offers tons of privacy! Enjoy your summer evenings on the covered front porch. Enter the front door into a welcoming open floor plan. The front room can serve as a dining room, living room or office. Walk past the half bath and enter the cozy family room with gas fireplace, open to the dining area and gourmet kitchen with granite counters and gas cooking. Just off the kitchen is the screened porch and additional deck area overlooking the peaceful wooded area beyond the back yard. Upstairs you will find a luxurious primary bedroom with large WIC and en suite bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath and laundry room, both with new flooring in 2020. The loft area at the top of the stairs could serve as an additional office, work out area or playroom. The upstairs was painted in 2020. Don't miss the concrete driveway and 2 car garage. This neighborhood has it all, the Historic Rutland House neighborhood center, sidewalks, walking paths around the lake, a fantastic pool, award winning schools and even a new library and restaurant within a quick walking distance.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1301 Selma Ln, Henrico, VA 23223

HARD TO FIND FIRST FLOOR MASTER WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS and MASTER BATHROOM. Large open floor plan that includes an open Kitchen with Oak cabinets. Sunroom with columns and Great Room. Dining Room with Bay window and Hardwood floors. There are 3 Bedrooms upstairs with balcony overlooking downstairs with full bath and lots of closet space. HOUSE has been professionally painted as of 6/22/2021. NEW HVAC UNIT 7/1/2021...SEE "AS IS ADDENDUM" please put that language in the offer.. Inspection for informational purposes only. NO ESCALATION CLAUSE . MUST HAVE PRE APPROVAL LETTER . Thank you for showing...
Richmond, VARichmond.com

1015 N 26th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Another impeccable renovation from TNT Construction located in bustling Church Hill North among many of the city’s best restaurants and parks! A spacious 2 bed/2.5 bath layout offering original refinished pine floors, original newel post w/ balusters, exposed brick fireplace, 10’ ceilings, open shelving, recessed lighting, and more! The stunning kitchen boasts pine floors, white shaker style cabinetry w/ soft close/dovetail features, granite countertops, tile backsplash, pantry w/ rollout shelving, large island with ample overhang for bar seating, and an eat-in area w/ quick access to the side patio. Upstairs you’ll find two primary suites! The first offers a double vanity w/ Carrera marble countertops, pendant lighting, and a large walk-in shower with marble tile and hexagon floor. The second suite includes pine floors, exposed brick fireplace, recessed lighting, gorgeous tub shower w/ tile surround and a door to your private second story balcony. All new: Hardiplank siding, HVAC, TPO roof, Trex decking, Water Heater, Plumbing, Electrical, and more!
Deltaville, VARichmond.com

1058 Timberneck Rd, Middlesex, VA 23043

Centrally located in Deltaville, this affordable home is waiting for your personal touch! Great as an investment, weekend retreat or 1st time home, it offers one floor living and brick construction. Outside, you'll find a one car garage, two driveways (one with a carport), two detached storage sheds, AND DEEDED ACCESS TO BROAD CREEK. The access isn't fancy, but will allow you to launch a kayak or canoe and take a spin. Inside offers a large family room with a wood burning, brick fireplace; an eat-in kitchen; a formal living/dining room; three bedrooms and two full baths. (The primary bedroom has a private bath.)The original part of the house has beautiful hardwood floors. Fresh paint throughout. Easy walk to the public dock at the end of Timberneck Road!
Short Pump, VARichmond.com

11712 Timber Mill Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

Situated in the heart of Short Pump, this colonial home is nestled on a small quiet caldesac. Conveniently located near area restaurants and shopping, just minutes to Short Pump Town Center, Greengate, Short Pump Park, West Broad Village. Home boasts hard wood floors almost throughout with a nice sized flat backyard. New A/C unit (2020) and hot water heater (2020). Although no known defects, this home is being sold in "as-is" conditiion. This house is fit for renovations and looking for someone to make it a home! Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator convey. THIS HOME IS SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION.
Hopewell, VARichmond.com

3802 Jamestown Dr, Hopewell, VA 23860

Incredible 2 Story Colonial with 3 possible 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal Living Room with BRAND NEW Flooring, Large kitchen with BRAND NEW Flooring open to Large Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, Large Master bedroom with walk-in-closet. The exterior is just as Amazing with a large spacious fenced in Back yard and Back Deck for entertaining. This home is in great condition and move-in ready.
New Kent County, VARichmond.com

8058 Arbor Ponds Ter, New Kent, VA 23124

A beautiful home awaits you in the well-appointed neighborhood of The Arbors at New Kent Winery! Why wait for new construction, when you can buy today! This home offers one-level living, loads of fabulous upgrades, a gourmet kitchen, a primary bedroom suite & so much more. Some of the upgrades include hardwood floors, a gas stone fireplace, and window treatments. The gourmet kitchen will excite any cook with the double wall oven, stainless steel appliances & beautiful tile backsplash. There is an island w/dual sinks & a dining area! The primary bedroom is spacious w/a tray ceiling, a huge walk-in closet, & a lovely primary bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom & a laundry room completes this great floor plan. Thinking of unwinding after a busy day, check out the screened deck, the perfect place for entertaining or just relaxing. Centrally located, 1.5 miles to the New Kent Winery, minutes to I64... this property is a “must-see”!
Lunenburg County, VARichmond.com

178 Muddy Ln, Lunenburg, VA 23944

Just 10 minutes from Blackstone you’ll find this 24+- acre property of total seclusion. Several creeks run through the property to a neighboring pond which has created the perfect home for an abundance of wildlife. Explore the property on your 4wheer over multiple ATV trails. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms the home with a wraparound deck has several improvements including a whole house standby generator, new hot water heater, new metal roof and a 26x64 above ground saltwater pool. There's plenty of room for your gear and toys in the outbuildings on the property which include a 21x21 metal building, fully wired with 100 amp service, with a 21x20 lean-to, another 21x21 building and two smoke houses. Look no further if you've been searching for a home with privacy or a nice piece of land to hunt!

