Let's all go to the movies ... at the Historic Ritz Theater

TALLADEGA — The Historic Ritz Theater in Talladega has announced its summer movie lineup for 2021. The theme for this year’s series is the rock musical. The featured films for this year include the Elton John biopic Rocket Man (July 15 and 16), the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Dreamgirls, based on the career of the Supremes (July 22 and 23), and the sing-along version of Bohemian Rhapsody, based on the life of Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury (July 29 and 30).