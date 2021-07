Let’s face it: Apple Watches all look pretty much identical. Even if the latest model introduces a new processor, new features, and some subtly updated dimensions, it’s often hard for casual observers to tell it apart from previous versions. This is unsurprising, given that there’s only so much you can do with the design of a smartwatch without interfering with its usability. At the same time, most people aren’t as familiar with the Apple Watch series as they are with iPhones, meaning that they very often aren’t up-to-date with which particular model is the latest.