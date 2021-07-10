Cancel
Health Fusion: You're diagnosed with cancer, so now what?

By Vivien Williams
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of the NewsMD podcast, "Health Fusion," Viv Williams talks about this journey with Dr. Naomi Fujioka and Dr. Edward Greeno. Both are University of Minnesota Medical School physicians in the Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation. They're here to shed some light on what you should know and the questions you should ask your heath care teams as you navigate the process.

Cancertejanonation.net

Linda Escobar diagnosed with rare form of cancer

Tejano ROOTS Hall of Famer Linda Escobar announced she has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The singer shared the news via Facebook on July 10, she wrote, “I saw the cancer doctor yesterday for the first time and he confirmed that I have B-cell lymphoma. B-cell lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and makes up 85% of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases. My case is VERY rare because it’s in my right eye tear duct. Only one in a million people get this.”
CancerMedicalXpress

Thyroid cancer now diagnosed with AI photoacoustic/ultrasound imaging

A lump in the thyroid gland is called a thyroid nodule, and 5-10% of all thyroid nodules are diagnosed as thyroid cancer. Thyroid cancer has a good prognosis, a high survival rate, and a low recurrence rate, so early diagnosis and treatment are crucial. Recently, a joint research team in Korea has proposed a new non-invasive method to distinguish thyroid nodules from cancer by combining photoacoustic (PA) and ultrasound image technology with artificial intelligence.
CancerEurekAlert

Chemo upsets gut health in cancer patients

New research in BMC Cancer has shown myelosuppressive chemotherapy destabilises gut microbiome in patients with solid organ cancers. The study from SAHMRI and Flinders University assessed the gut health of men and women who underwent conventional chemotherapy on cancers, such as breast and lung cancer, without exposure to antibiotics. "We...
Health ServicesPark Rapids Enterprise

Health Fusion: Massage for hospital patients and you

I'm a believer in the health benefits of massage. A National Institutes of Health newsletter lists some reasons you might consider getting one, including stress reduction, relief of sore muscle pain, relaxation and to ease anxiety or depression. Those symptoms are common for hospital patients. Nancy Rogers, a Mayo Clinic...
CancerEverydayHealth.com

Have You Been Screened for Lung Cancer?

Lung cancer kills more men and women than any other type of cancer. Detecting this disease in its early stages can lead to better survival. Screening, for those who qualify, is free, fast, and easy via a low-dose computed tomography (CT) scan. So why do so few Americans actually get...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

What are Signs of Lung Cancer in Women?

Lung cancer most commonly occurs in the tissue of the lung. There are two main types of lung cancer: non-small cell and small cell. Non-small cells make up about 80-85% of lung cancer cases, according to the National Cancer Institute. This type of lung cancer is more common in women than men. Small cell lung cancer is much less common and grows and spreads much faster than non-small cell. Typically, the average age of a lung cancer patient is 65 and older, according to the American Cancer Society.
Cancermibluesperspectives.com

Signs of Colon Cancer

While there are some symptoms that should prompt a swift visit to your doctor, the leading sign of colon cancer doesn’t exist. That’s because many times, you could have precancerous polyps or colorectal cancer and not have any symptoms at all. Here are some symptoms to pay attention to:. Abdominal...
CancerPosted by
Pitchfork

Ashley Monroe Diagnosed With Rare Form of Blood Cancer

Country artist Ashley Monroe has revealed her recent diagnosis with a rare form of blood cancer. Monroe posted the news on her Instagram account earlier today (July 13), revealing that she is about to begin chemotherapy to treat waldenstrom macroglobulinemia—a type of cancer that causes severe anemia. “I start chemo...
Mental HealthPark Rapids Enterprise

Health Fusion: What the COVID shutdown reveals about teens' mental health

The COVID-19 shutdown was tough for many people. Life changed and we stayed home. Researchers from Ohio State University and Kenyon College wanted to find out about teens' mood, anxiety levels, closeness to family and friends and other issues during the pandemic. They enlisted young men and teenage boys to participate and found that one-third of them reported worsening moods. And they found that negative-trending moods and higher levels of anxiety were more likely in those who were older, came from higher socioeconomic status tiers, and those who felt decreasing closeness to friends and family. Also, those who had a history of anxiety and depression were more likely to experience a worsening of symptoms.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is What It Means If You Got Pfizer & Had No Side Effects, New Study Says

Doctors and public health experts spent a lot of time in the early days of the COVID vaccine rollout warning that side effects were to be expected. And while it was reassuring to know that a fever, fatigue, and other mild to moderate reactions weren't cause for concern, what many of us didn't realize was that a lack of vaccine side effects was also not reason to sound an alarm. "When you actually look at the statistics from the [clinical] trials, most people didn't have side effects. A little over 50 percent didn't experience any side effects at all," Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, explained on the hospital's website. But because that wasn't widely known, when people started leaving their vaccination centers feeling fine, they started to worry whether or not the vaccine was working. Over the course of the last seven months, experts have tried to send the message that while side effects are a sign your vaccine is working, no side effects aren't a sign that it isn't. And now, a new study from the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program (IDCRP) is shedding some light on what that might mean, specifically when it comes to side effects and the Pfizer vaccine.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Public Healththelily.com

You’re vaccinated, but your friends aren’t. Now what?

Maria Varela will turn 21 on July 13. After months inside, she is looking for a reason to celebrate. “The plan was always to go to my friend’s house, get a group of friends together and just be young adults,” the rising college senior said. She’s been home in Fort Worth, attending New Jersey’s Fairleigh Dickinson University virtually because of the pandemic.
Cancercancerhealth.com

Could A Diabetes Diagnosis Help Detect Pancreatic Cancer Early?

Bob Aronson was only 54 years old and, in the words of his son Tom, “extremely healthy.”. “So it was really surprising to everyone when he went in for an annual routine eye exam and his eye doctor suspected diabetes,” Tom recalled. With his diabetes diagnosis confirmed, Bob got back...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Just One Dose of Magic Mushroom Compound Regrows Lost Brain Connections in Mice

Psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, has some curious effects on the human brain. There's the obvious, of course - hallucinations - but of increasing interest to scientists is its potential effectiveness as an antidepressant. A recent trial showed that psilocybin was just as effective at managing depression as the most commonly prescribed type of antidepressant drug, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). There have been hints that psychedelics can induce neural adaptations, yet what psilocybin actually does to the brain and how long the effects last isn't exactly clear. Researchers have now investigated this in mice, and found that the...

